ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man carrying knife enters New York Times building and asks to see ‘politics section,’ police say

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8KID_0jEndObo00

A man carrying a knife entered The New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday and asked to see the newspaper ’s “politics section,” a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

The man, who was also carrying a stuffed animal, had the knife confiscated by security personnel at the building shortly after entering around 12:15 pm. No one was hurt in the episode, which The New York Post reported did not include any fight.

Police said that the man was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for an examination.

The incident at the Times ’ comes as instances of political violence and violence directed against the media in the US have increased substantially in recent years. Last month, House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s home in San Francisco and hospitalised — an act that some Republicans mocked.

Members of the media and media institutions have also been targets of attacks, most notably when a gunman shot seven people and killed five at the offices of the The Capital newspaper in Anapolis, Maryland in 2018.

It was not immediately clear why the man who entered The New York Times building wanted to see the politics section, though former President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the newspaper for its coverage of him since his first run for president began in 2015.

Comments / 40

unFox
2d ago

There's nothing crazier than the couple of hours where all the MAGAts are waiting silently to find out what they're supposed to think, as FOX is in a staff meeting trying to decide what the"facts" are.

Reply
6
Sal vaje
3d ago

you know. when people are losing their job, or spending more because of inflation. then you have the lying fake liberal medià like nyt claiming it's the best economy. well you're going to have people like this show up at their front door. just like what they did at CNN 😂

Reply(12)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy