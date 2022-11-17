ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

DC's Infrastructure Plans Include Moving I-295 Underground, Redesigning North Capitol Street

Major changes are coming to roads and highways in D.C. in the coming years, including the possibility of Interstate 295 moving underground. Mayor Muriel Bowser released recommendations Thursday for how D.C. will spend billions of dollars from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. The proposals include redesigning major roadways, improving pedestrian safety and getting more people connected to the internet.
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
Augusta Free Press

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill

They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
cardinalnews.org

Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
WBOC

Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team

LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
wfirnews.com

Virginia employment numbers mixed; jobs still need to be filled

The number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in October 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 1,162 to 4,348,072. According to LAUS, the number of employed residents decreased in October by 2,503 to 4,231,191.
WUSA

DC teachers walkout over contract, building standards

WASHINGTON — Teachers across the District walked out of their buildings Thursday to fight for a new contract. The Washington Teachers Union said it has been negotiating for a new contract the last three years with District of Columbia Public Schools. Some members say, during that time, prospective hires...
