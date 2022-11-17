Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
tysonsreporter.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
'Provocateurs' theory of Jan. 6 gets day in court during Oath Keepers trial
WASHINGTON — An Oath Keeper’s defense attorney who suggested to a jury trained provocateurs had initiated the breach of the Rotunda Doors of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 – and promised to show them “ironclad evidence” to bolster his theory – closed his case Monday without calling any witnesses to the stand.
NBC Washington
DC's Infrastructure Plans Include Moving I-295 Underground, Redesigning North Capitol Street
Major changes are coming to roads and highways in D.C. in the coming years, including the possibility of Interstate 295 moving underground. Mayor Muriel Bowser released recommendations Thursday for how D.C. will spend billions of dollars from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. The proposals include redesigning major roadways, improving pedestrian safety and getting more people connected to the internet.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
Augusta Free Press
What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill
They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
'They didn't have the exposure': Flu cases on the rise across the DMV
D.C., Virginia and Maryland are all facing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map that tracks health care visits for illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. Maryland is the lowest of the three, in the medium level...
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Gov. Youngkin announces new “Make Virginia Home” Plan
According to a press release, the plan will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
wfirnews.com
Virginia employment numbers mixed; jobs still need to be filled
The number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in October 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 1,162 to 4,348,072. According to LAUS, the number of employed residents decreased in October by 2,503 to 4,231,191.
WUSA
DC teachers walkout over contract, building standards
WASHINGTON — Teachers across the District walked out of their buildings Thursday to fight for a new contract. The Washington Teachers Union said it has been negotiating for a new contract the last three years with District of Columbia Public Schools. Some members say, during that time, prospective hires...
This year's US Capitol Christmas tree is from North Carolina
WASHINGTON — If you thought it was a chore hauling your Christmas tree home, imagine hoisting a 78-footer into place. That's the reality for crews tasked with setting up this year's Capitol Christmas tree – a red spruce affectionately nicknamed Ruby. Every year, a different national forest is...
Workers at multiple Starbucks across the DMV strike on Red Cup Day
WASHINGTON — On one of the biggest days of the year for Starbucks, workers at more than 100 U.S. stores, including some in the DMV, are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts...
WUSA9
