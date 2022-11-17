ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXHe4_0jEncoBX00

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Thousands of people marched Thursday through central Athens, accompanied by a heavy police presence, to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by Greece's military dictatorship at the time.

The anniversary is observed each year with marches from Athens Polytechnic university to the U.S. Embassy and have often, though not always, turned violent. Thursday's march was peaceful.

However, clashes broke out at a similar march in the northern city of Thessaloniki to the U.S. consulate, with a small group of demonstrators throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks at riot police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

In Athens, the demonstration was led, as it is each year, by a group carrying a blood-stained Greek flag from the 1973 uprising to the embassy to protest Washington’s support of the dictatorship in Greece at the time.

Large crowds followed, while riot police stood by, guarding official buildings and other sites, and a police helicopter flew overhead.

In 1973, the military regime in power in Greece since 1967 sent police and troops to crush student-led pro-democracy protests centered in the Athens Polytechnic. Officers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators and bystanders, and an army tank smashed through the gates of the Polytechnic, behind which many students had gathered.

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed, although the exact death toll of the November 1973 events has never been definitively determined.

The uprising was followed by a putsch within the junta, bringing even more hard-line officers to power. Democracy was restored in Greece in July 1974 after the dictatorship collapsed in the face of a Turkish invasion of Cyprus, provoked by the junta's own machinations aiming to unite the island with Greece.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued...
WSB Radio

Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine

PARIS — (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and...
WSB Radio

Malta proposes bill to ease EU's strictest anti-abortion law

VALLETTA, Malta — (AP) — Malta’s government introduced proposed legislation Monday to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. The move comes after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist...
WSB Radio

EU fails to defuse tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's top diplomat held eight hours of fruitless talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo and blamed them for their failure to settle a dispute over vehicle license plate. Amid rising tensions between the Balkans neighbors, the EU's high representative,...
WSB Radio

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

CIANJUR, Indonesia — (AP) — Rescuers searched for bodies and survivors Tuesday in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia's main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight...
WSB Radio

Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain on Tuesday, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and to...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy