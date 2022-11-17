ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns vs. Bills officially moved to Detroit due to weather

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The NFL had no choice but to move the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to Ford Field in Detroit. It was rumored to be an option, and now the league officially makes the call. While another snow matchup of Browns vs. Bills would have been a load of fun, there is no space on the NFL schedule for a potential cancellation should the weather turn out to be too severe.

Both the Browns and the Bills have already sat out their bye week, and with Buffalo set to play again on Thanksgiving day on Thursday, the league needed this game to be played on Sunday. It is an unfortunate but necessary call to make to keep the gears turning.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

