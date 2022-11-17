ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Honoring International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day in Utah

By Surae Chinn, Sariah Farmer, Nicea DeGering
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfArJ_0jEnbCnq00

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.

Survivor Day has been around since 1999 when it was created by a resolution in the U.S. Congress in and has since been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, taking place each year on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving. This year it will be honored on November 19. Caring for those left behind in the aftermath of a suicide is an essential part of suicide prevention, because suicide loss survivors who are left to grieve alone are at greater risk of suicide themselves.

Is your little one trying to express how powerful and big their emotions have become?

“Providing them the support they need and deserve is so important. And that’s what the state is all about,” said Taryn Hiatt, theUtah Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention .

Wendy Finau helps host some of the events on suicide loss and prevention. Finau lost her mom 30 years ago and is trying to help with breaking the stigma in the Pacific Islander community around mental health and suicide. “Now I can talk to kids. I can talk to parents. I can talk to strangers,” said Wendy Finau.

Hundreds of organized events are held throughout the U.S. and around the world. We have 8 events in Utah. For those who are unable to attend a Survivor Day event in person, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a virtual Survivor Day program online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Inside the inversion invasion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you live in northern Utah, especially around the Wasatch Front, you’ve noticed that the haze has returned. There’s not getting around it, the Inversion Invasion is once again back in Utah. A stagnant high pressure remains over the entire Great Basin region, giving us the calm and dry conditions […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah celebrates Samoa rugby success with parade event

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Utah's Samoa community as TOA Samoa makes rugby history by advancing to the Rugby League World Cup final. In a tournament typically dominated by larger countries like England and Australia, it's a massive achievement that has sent waves throughout the Samoan community, including here in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A weekend chill with a side of haze

Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Another arctic blast makes for a frigid Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the work week, and we are closing things out with some very cold air. A dry cold front dragged arctic air into the state, and we are left with some of the coldest air of the season today and tonight.  […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy