Ticketmaster Cancels Public On-Sale For Taylor Swift Tour, Citing 'Insufficient' Inventory

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Taylor Swift will embark on her "The Eras Tour" in support of her album "Midnights" in March 2023 Photo Credit: Raph_PH on Flickr

It's tough times for Taylor Swift fans who were hoping to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour this week.

Ticketmaster has canceled its public on-sale for Swift's "Eras Tour," which was set to open on Friday, Nov. 17.

The tour of stadiums across the United States will begin in 2023.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The news comes after presales, which left many fans waiting in long queues, with some experiencing error messages and issues with their presale codes.

Some officials have also criticized Ticketmaster amid the issues with the presale.

"Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Break them up."

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro also asked Pennsylvanians experiencing problems with the website to submit complaints to his office.

