ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, WV

Prep Football: Winfield-Hoover, Hurricane-GW rematches highlight Kanawha Valley quarterfinals

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKZU5_0jEnasXd00
Photo by Craig Allison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The quarterfinal round of the state high school playoffs will have a familiar feel in the Kanawha Valley.

Four schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties qualified for the postseason – Herbert Hoover and Winfield in Class AA along with George Washington and Hurricane in Class AAA – and all four advanced past the first round. That sets up rematches in both classes this week, with spots in the state semifinals on the line.

In Class AA, No. 9 Herbert Hoover and No. 1 Winfield come into Friday’s quarterfinal as two of the hottest teams in the state. The top-seeded Generals have not lost since Week 1 against county rival Hurricane and are coming off a 43-0 win last week against Logan. No. 9 Hoover opened the season with consecutive losses, including a 19-14 game at home against Winfield in Week 2, but since falling to the Generals have rolled off eight consecutive wins.

“They have obviously gotten better as the year has gone on,” Winfield coach Eddie Smolder said of Herbert Hoover. “That’s what good teams do and that’s what playoff teams do. They’ve gotten better, we’ve gotten better. Anyone who is still playing this time of year has improved throughout the season. They haven’t lost a game since we beat them and we haven’t lost a game [since Hurricane].”

The Huskies went on the road last week to beat No. 8 Clay County 63-26 behind seven total touchdowns from quarterback Dane Hatfield. The sophomore ran for 173 yards and six touchdowns while also throwing one against the Panthers, but this Winfield defense should present a significantly more difficult challenge.

“We had five turnovers [in the first game against Winfield] and a lot of credit to them, they forced them, but we had five turnovers and we led that game in the fourth quarter,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “It came down to an interception inside the 15. So we felt we left a lot on the table. We know it’s going to be a good, hard-fought football game. Physicality and the line of scrimmage is going to be the difference.”

In their first meeting, Hatfield completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 186 yards, with Levi Paxton accounting for 11 catches and 160 yards. The Huskies, however, dug themselves a hole in that game with turnovers. Hoover trailed Winfield 13-0 at halftime in that game and had to battle back in the second half.

The Huskies completed the comeback on a touchdown pass from Hatfield to Paxton to take a 14-13 lead with a little more than nine minutes to play, but Winfield answered with a 14-play touchdown drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock. Hoover had a chance at the end, but Hatfield was intercepted deep in Winfield territory to seal the win for the Generals.

“Guys didn’t like how they played,” Fields said. “We know it’s a different Winfield team as well. They have gotten so much better from what I’ve seen on film with how hard they play, the relentless effort and the belief.”

In Class AAA, No. 5 George Washington gets another shot at MSAC rival and No. 4 seed Hurricane after the Redskins rolled past the Patriots 56-7 in their regular season meeting in September on the strength of eight GW turnovers.

The Patriots have cleaned things up considerably since then. GW did lose to Huntington the following week, but enters Friday’s game on a seven-game win streak. Last week, George Washington snuck past a pesky Princeton team 31-28 on a late field goal.

“We’re just going to try to do the best we can,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “We will try to eliminate some mistakes and play better than we did last time [against Hurricane], that’s for sure. They just jumped on us and got after us, but to their credit they are a very good football team and they have some dominant players there. You can’t give them things, that’s for darn sure, because they’ll destroy you.”

Obviously if GW wants to win Friday it will need to avoid turning the ball over as much as it did in the first game, but even if the Patriots play a clean game they will still have to figure out a way to score points on the stingy Hurricane defense. The Redskins shut down a high-powered University offense last week in a 56-13 win after allowing just 117 points in the regular season – the fewest points allowed by any Class AAA team.

That defense is led by senior Mondrell Dean, who spends time at linebacker and as an edge rusher on the line. Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said Dean is the best defensive player in the state this season.

“Mondrell is clearly the best defensive player in the state of West Virginia because of the uniqueness that he has to be able to play multiple positions,” Mays said. “When you have a kid who can line up at different spots it creates a lot of mismatches with the other offense. One series he could be at linebacker and the next play he’s at defensive end then we can line him up as an outside back and bring the same pressure as when he’s a defensive end.

“He’s got a lot of football savviness to him when it comes to understanding defense.”

On the other side of the ball, running back Jeremiah Riffle has been the home run hitter for the Redskins this season but last week it was sophomore quarterback Noah Vellaithambi, who was at GW last season, who led the way. Vellathambi played less than three full quarters in the blowout win against University but still threw for nearly 200 yards with five touchdown passes.

“He’s got good people around him,” Edwards said of Vellaithambi. “That’s what makes everyone good. He’s got good running backs, and that helps the passing game, and he’s got some good receivers.To me, he’s solid.”

Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of the Winfield-Herbert Hoover game will face the winner of the No. 4 Scott-No. 5 Frankfort game in next week’s Class AA semifinal round, while the Hurricane-GW winner gets the winner of the No. 1 Parkersburg South-No. 8 Musselman game in the Class AAA semifinals.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Huntington crushes Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Hatfield’s late touchdown toss sends Hoover to semis

WINFIELD, W.Va. – Dane Hatfield was not going to let Friday’s game end the same way it did the first time his Herbert Hoover Huskies played Winfield. In the first meeting in September during the regular season, the Generals sealed a close win with a late interception of Hatfield. On Friday in the postseason, it was the Hoover sophomore quarterback celebrating when the final whistle blew.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Lootpress

Goodwill is coming to Madison, Grand Opening announced

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Goodwill experience is coming to Boone County as preparations are underway for Grand Opening of a new Madison Goodwill location. Following on the heels of the recent opening of the Sophia Goodwill location, the newest Goodwill store will open next month at 700 Main St., Suite B. in Madison.
MADISON, WV
Lootpress

Capito Celebrates 150 Years of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today traveled to Fayetteville, W.Va. to help celebrate the town’s 150th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Senator Capito joined local leaders and residents at the Fayette Courthouse where she delivered remarks. “From the unique and bustling downtown, to...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Patriots Plunge Polar Bears

Coal City – Polar Bears thrive in the cold. That wasn’t the case Friday. Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the double-A quarterfinals in Coal City.
COAL CITY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

FirstEnergy and Mon Power to Brighten Summersville with Holiday Lights Display

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – FirstEnergy Corp. and its subsidiary Mon Power will brighten the city of Summersville with a professionally designed light display as part of the company’s “Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy” program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for three deserving communities across FirstEnergy’s service areas in West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Youth Arts in the Park contest to return for 2023

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The annual Youth Arts in the Park Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest will be accepting entries for 2023 beginning on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve website states that the Youth Arts in the Parks is a student...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Rose’s officially opens in Hinton

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hinton residents have been in suspense ever since the announcement came that a Rose’s Discount Store would be going into the old Magic Mart location on Stokes Drive. After months of work and preparation, the days of waiting are over as Rose’s officially opened...
HINTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY

Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy