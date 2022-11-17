Read full article on original website
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
Park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case to open on Dec. 1 in Westminster
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Highs are expected to remain...
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
Guest Editorial: Sgt. Donald Sowma’s sacrifice resonates through generations
I remember waiting outside of the Cypress Police Station during the hiring process and seeing Sgt. Sowma’s memorial. It was a sobering reminder that this job can be so unpredictable and dangerous. People like Sgt. Sowma inspire me to be a more selfless servant of my community and put...
Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
OCTA invests $3.1M for cleaner Orange County water
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority board has approved investing nearly $3.1 million to improve water quality throughout Orange County in cities from San Juan Capistrano to Stanton. The funds come from Measure M, the half-cent sales tax renewed by Orange County voters in 2006 for transportation improvements....
The MainPlace Mall announces their Black Friday hours and holiday happenings
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will welcome holiday shoppers for magical moments with Santa Claus as well as special deals and customer perks on Black Friday. MainPlace Mall opens on Black Friday, November 25th, at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. that evening.
Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago
The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
Irvine Animal Care Center to Host 16th Annual Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair
The City of Irvine Animal Care Center will host its 16th annual Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Fair Sunday, December 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Pet rescue groups and animal shelters will bring hundreds of homeless dogs, cats, rabbits, and small animals for adoption. In addition to adoptions, Home...
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress to host Christmas benefit concert on December 3, 2022
A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World...
Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band honor lost loved ones at Solar for Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-a-Thon
Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band are excited to bring some holiday cheer to Solace For Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-A-Thon on Sunday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Performing at this event is an incredible honor for the Band, as the Solace For Hope...
The Leapfrog Group issues Top “A” Grade to Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers for patient safety
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim and Irvine medical centers received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes these two medical centers’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an...
Seal Beach Police looking for families in need for fourth annual “Santa Cop” event
The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our fourth annual “Santa Cop” community outreach event. The Seal Beach Police Department is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time we are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need.
Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat in Seal Beach
A man was arrested after allegedly making a false bomb threat and pulling the fire alarm at a large apartment complex. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at about 11:35 am, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Eaves Apartment Complex located at 333 First Street. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that although the fire alarm was sounding, there was no fire. Officers detained a suspicious male subject whom they believed had allegedly intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
Firefighters put out three fires in Garden Grove that started in an area occupied by transients
911 calls at 10:43 a.m. reported a fire near the railroad tracks in Garden Grove with propane tanks exploding, RV’s involved, and a building on fire. OCFA fire crews arrived to RV’s on fire and the fire was quickly spreading. Approximately 80 firefighters responded as part of three...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
