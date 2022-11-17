Read full article on original website
Highlights from Luis Macias, Rumble for Rosecrans and Jim Harris Memorial Tourneys
TUSTIN 44, EL MODENA 41: The Tillers (3-1) captured the third place game in the Luis Macias Tournament Saturday. Johnny Sagarino had 12 points and Carson Jue and Eli Nyeazi nine points each to lead Tustin. El Modena (2-1) was led by Brady Lemnitzer and Jaden Esparza with 12 points each and Drew Rodriguez with 10 points.
PHOTOS: Northwood earns second straight trip to CIF finals with dominating effort
Northwood players celebrate after Friday night’s semifinal victory. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Northwood High School football players and coaches were expecting a battle from second-seeded Vista Del Lago in the semifinal round of the CIF Division 8 playoffs Friday night at Irvine Stadium. Vista Del Lago was coming off...
San Juan Hills holds off late charge by Dana Hills to capture Luis Macias Tournament title
San Juan Hills players and coaches celebrate after winning the tournament title Saturday. (Photos; OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). San Juan Hills High School’s boys basketball team, the defending CIF 2A champion, is off to another great start. The Stallions won their fourth in a row, defeating Dana Hills...
PHOTOS: Late field goal lifts Cypress past Newport Harbor and into CIF finals
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston scrambles for a long gain during the third quarter of the CIF Division 4 semifinal against Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). For Cypress High School’s placekicker Logan Kennedy, the third-time was a charm. After having two earlier field goals attempts...
San Juan Hills vs. Dana Hills in final of Luis Macias Tourney; Friday night OC highlights
SAN JUAN HILLS 59, TUSTIN 42: The Staillions remained undefeated in the Luis Macias Tournament and advanced into the championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. vs. Dana Hills at Santa Ana High School. Trey Webb scored 12 points, Mason Hodges had 11 points, Jack Monarek had 10 points to lead...
Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
OCTA invests $3.1M for cleaner Orange County water
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority board has approved investing nearly $3.1 million to improve water quality throughout Orange County in cities from San Juan Capistrano to Stanton. The funds come from Measure M, the half-cent sales tax renewed by Orange County voters in 2006 for transportation improvements....
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
Park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case to open on Dec. 1 in Westminster
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress to host Christmas benefit concert on December 3, 2022
A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World...
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 20, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Highs are expected to...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
A Fullerton man was fatally shot in Santa Ana on Sunday night near Pacific Electric Park
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 10:25 p.m., Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the 1200 Block of South Oak Street (near Pacific Electric Park) regarding a report of shots heard in the area. Officers located an adult male unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Orange...
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
Seal Beach Police looking for families in need for fourth annual “Santa Cop” event
The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our fourth annual “Santa Cop” community outreach event. The Seal Beach Police Department is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time we are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need.
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
Guest Editorial: Sgt. Donald Sowma’s sacrifice resonates through generations
I remember waiting outside of the Cypress Police Station during the hiring process and seeing Sgt. Sowma’s memorial. It was a sobering reminder that this job can be so unpredictable and dangerous. People like Sgt. Sowma inspire me to be a more selfless servant of my community and put...
