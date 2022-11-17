ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

PHOTOS: Northwood earns second straight trip to CIF finals with dominating effort

Northwood players celebrate after Friday night’s semifinal victory. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Northwood High School football players and coaches were expecting a battle from second-seeded Vista Del Lago in the semifinal round of the CIF Division 8 playoffs Friday night at Irvine Stadium. Vista Del Lago was coming off...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA invests $3.1M for cleaner Orange County water

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority board has approved investing nearly $3.1 million to improve water quality throughout Orange County in cities from San Juan Capistrano to Stanton. The funds come from Measure M, the half-cent sales tax renewed by Orange County voters in 2006 for transportation improvements....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care

CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
localocnews.com

City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday

Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach

On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
LONG BEACH, CA

