Fayetteville, AR

Maple Street in Fayetteville to close for Arkansas game against Ole Miss

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Maple Street in Fayetteville will be closed to public traffic for the University of Arkansas game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, the street will be closed between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive

The university says the street will be closed at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19 until halftime of the game.

The city says all lanes will reopen at halftime. The city encourages drivers to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution in the area.

Comments / 0

 

