KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
29-year-old mother identified as victim of shooting near SLC nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden
One person died from an accidental gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Herriman woman devastated after home is damaged by SWAT standoff
A Herriman woman is left dealing with the damages of an hours-long SWAT incident that she had no part of.
KUTV
Teen driving nearly 100 mph without headlights dies in crash; 2nd driver seriously injured
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old is dead after reportedly speeding through Bountiful with the vehicle's headlights off, police stated. The incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. at 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement from the Woods Cross Police Department posted to its social media, a...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
kjzz.com
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Family of 7 displaced after house fire in Santaquin
A family of seven was displaced early Thursday morning after a garage fire triggered "several explosions" in Santaquin.
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
