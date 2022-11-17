Riverside Elementary held its Grandparents Day celebration on the morning of Nov. 21, 2022. Grandparents Day is organized to celebrate the special relationship children have with their grandparents. More than 250 grandparents attended the event in the high school Elementary Principal Bryce Hodge and Assistant Principal Seth Meyer handed out gifts to the grandparents who had the most grandchildren, oldest Riverside graduate, and who drove the farthest to attend. Following the presentation, grandparents were able to enjoy refreshments and utilize the fun photo booth with their grandchildren.

