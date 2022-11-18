Fort Smith police arrest four teens in connection with shooting near Northside High School

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith Police have now identified and arrested four male teenagers in connection to a shooting incident at N 21st and H streets on Nov. 16.

Police say all involved parties have now been accounted for and no one was injured in the shooting.

According to authorities, all suspects are facing, at minimum, charges of committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault.

Due to their ages, police say the names of the suspects are not being released.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police announced that they have detained two individuals in connection with a call of shots fired near Northside High School on November 16.

A report says that FSPD officers and Arkansas State Police officers engaged in “a brief vehicle pursuit” on November 17 and were able to apprehend two individuals in a vehicle matching the description of one they were looking for.

The original shooting call said the incident occurred at N. 21st Street and H Street on Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing, and the department says that more information will be released “as available and appropriate.”

The FSPD notes that people can continue to submit any tips at 479-709-5100, or by calling 911 in the event of an emergency. Reward-eligible tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.