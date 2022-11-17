Read full article on original website
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs board OKs move forward on fourth middle school
Andy Brosig/News-Sun Students crowd the hallway between classes Wednesday at Heizer Middle School in Hobbs. Projected enrollment increases at all three Hobbs middle schools and across the district are one reason the Hobbs Board of Education approved moving forward with a plan to build a new Heizer Middle School and add a fourth middle school campus to the district in the next few years.
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Gaines County on FM 2055
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on November 18, 2022, a fatal crash occurred in Gaines County on FM 2055, 3.5 miles south of Denver City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Lorena Paz-Alvarez was traveling southbound on FM 2055. Paz-Alvarez failed to negotiate a curve and veered into the east barrow ditch where it rolled over. She was ejected from the vehicle.
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs Schools seeing increase in students vaping THC and non-THC products
Hobbs Municipal schools are currently dealing with an epidemic that involves children vaping and using marijuana in unprecedented amounts, HMS Superintendent Gene Strickland said. Hobbs High School Principal Alfredo Turrubiates said the high school is finding “large amounts” of cannabis and non-cannabis related products in student’s possession and he attributed...
KFOX 14
New Mexico woman sentenced to over 4 years in prison for buying guns, smuggle it to Mexico
HOBBS, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New Mexico woman was sentenced Wednesday to 50 months (more than four years) in prison for her involvement in a scheme to purchase firearms in West Texas and Southern New Mexico and then export them into Mexico. According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka...
KCBD
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
GAINES CO., Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening. The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. on FM 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City, according to a report from DPS. Lorena Paz-Alvarez was driving south when she came...
Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle. This...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
Hobbs News-Sun
Jal wins first state football title since 1999
The only commute an undefeated No. 1 football seed should have for a state championship game is from its home locker room out to its home field. But, it was all good for Jal’s football team anyway on Friday night, good and cold, but all good. The top-seeded Panthers, who had to go on the road due to the NMAA’s alternate sites rule, made their trek to Texico High School well worth it when they led the second-seeded Wolverines from start to finish in Friday’s state 2A championship game and won 41-21. In the process, Jal won the program’s first state title since 1999.
