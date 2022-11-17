The only commute an undefeated No. 1 football seed should have for a state championship game is from its home locker room out to its home field. But, it was all good for Jal’s football team anyway on Friday night, good and cold, but all good. The top-seeded Panthers, who had to go on the road due to the NMAA’s alternate sites rule, made their trek to Texico High School well worth it when they led the second-seeded Wolverines from start to finish in Friday’s state 2A championship game and won 41-21. In the process, Jal won the program’s first state title since 1999.

JAL, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO