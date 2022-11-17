ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.

On Thursday, the school system shared students will be on Remote Instruction on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22. The system said this is due to the rising number of illnesses affecting students and faculty.

The post also shared a guide to remote instructions for parents and guardians. The guide shares answers to several questions about remote instruction including how many remote days the school system has, what work students will do and are extra-curricular activities canceled on remote days.

Earlier in November, Newport Grammar School and Union County Schools both closed for a few days due to illness.

