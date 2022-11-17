Browns game moved out of Buffalo due to weather concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will play this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit at 1 p.m.

The NFL is making the move from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo to Ford Field due to impending weather concerns.

According to a release from the Browns, “Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday’s game in Detroit will be announced shortly.”

New York governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency on Thursday after weather forecasts predicted several feet of snowfall in Buffalo and surrounding communities this weekend. The winter storm is expected to cause hazardous travel conditions and potential power outages.

The last time snow forced the NFL to move a game out of Buffalo was back in 2014. That game against the Jets was also played in Detroit.

Cleveland will enter the contest at 3-6 overall. Buffalo is 6-3 and looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

