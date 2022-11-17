ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers disrespected again by the networks

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

First the Steelers were disrespected by having their Sunday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals moved to 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The game will air on CBS Sunday and it’s not going to be shown in much of the country.

A large majority of the United States will be watching the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Vikings in Minnesota.

Alex Highsmith's father said on Twitter is was "total disrespect to the Steelers."

Most of Pennsylvania and Ohio will get to see the game with parts of Maryland, West Virginia and Kentucky get the game.

An outlier, the area near LSU (where Joe Burrow played college football) will also air the game.

At 3-6, the Steelers don’t have the juice they’ve been carrying nationally for decades, but for the defending AFC Champion Bengals, you’d think they’d get a little more love.

Kim Thurber
3d ago

They are and always have been disrespected- they have a worldwide fan base and "they" don't understand why or how no matter thier standings. Pittsburgh has had some monumental sports teams- fans want to see what's next or how they may solve thier problems.

