Steelers disrespected again by the networks

First the Steelers were disrespected by having their Sunday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals moved to 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The game will air on CBS Sunday and it’s not going to be shown in much of the country.

A large majority of the United States will be watching the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Vikings in Minnesota.

Alex Highsmith's father said on Twitter is was "total disrespect to the Steelers."

Most of Pennsylvania and Ohio will get to see the game with parts of Maryland, West Virginia and Kentucky get the game.

An outlier, the area near LSU (where Joe Burrow played college football) will also air the game.

At 3-6, the Steelers don’t have the juice they’ve been carrying nationally for decades, but for the defending AFC Champion Bengals, you’d think they’d get a little more love.