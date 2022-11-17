Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most and least popular holiday foods in Louisiana, study
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing are all classics in a Thanksgiving meal, but what does Louisiana like most around the holidays?
KTBS
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
$350,000 flower-covered riverboat float to represent Louisiana in 2023 Rose Parade
On Jan. 2, a Louisiana riverboat will navigate Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California. The paddle-wheeler float is the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s entry in the 134th annual Rose Parade and, like all Rose Parade floats, will be coated with live flowers and foliage. Unlike most Rose Parade floats, this one will be crewed by 20 Louisiana beauty pageant queens, including the Gueydan Duck Festival Queen, the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Queen and Miss Zwolle Tamale Fiesta.
lsuagcenter.com
Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines
(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
NOLA.com
Madisonville singer takes the prize
Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
iheart.com
This North Carolina City Has The Worst Potholes In The State
Nothing can ruin a day faster than driving over a pothole and popping a tire, worse if the hole manages to damage your car even further. While some roadways may offer smooth cruising, others are a fight to avoid the annoying indents in the pavement. QuoteWizard knows how much of...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KNOE TV8
Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are reminding Louisiana drivers about the state’s “Move Over” law ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25% of drivers don’t know about the law. According to experts, Louisiana...
Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop
NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
For the last 10 years, this Mississippi city outperformed most of country when it comes to buying million dollar properties
Ten years later, one Mississippi city continues to be one of the country’s best deals when it comes to property prices. It’s no secret that property prices aren’t as cheap as they used to be. There are many factors behind this, but the primary one is inflation.
WLOX
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
brproud.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
Comments / 0