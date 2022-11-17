Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
maritime-executive.com
Stack Fire Sends Smoke Plume Over Port of Anchorage
On Friday, a stack fire aboard a product tanker startled residents around the port of Anchorage, Alaska with a loud explosion and a plume of smoke. The foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily was alongside at a fuel pier in Anchorage on Friday and unloading a cargo of jet fuel. For reasons of a technical malfunction, the boiler began to emit unburned fuel vapor up the stack, a dangerous condition that can result in an explosion. At about 2200 hours, the vapor ignited in the stack, producing a loud boom, thick smoke and visible flames.
alaskasnewssource.com
Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ship docked at the Port of Alaska experienced a boiler fire on Friday night, creating a loud boom and brief billowing smoke. According to a press release, the oil tanker Atlantic Lily was offloading Jet A-1 fuel at the port when the blast occurred at 10:08 p.m. on Friday.
alaskasnewssource.com
A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 18...
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday bazaar at the Dena'ina Center
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 6...
alaskasnewssource.com
2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage
A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
alaskasnewssource.com
Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from the Indonesia earthquake, a statewide jobs report from October, the impact of the flu on Alaska this season, and the Mount Gordon Lyon star, which will be activated this Friday at 8 a.m. Rain + near freezing temperatures =...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Food Bank of Alaska looks to distribute 8,000 turkeys at one-day Thanksgiving Blessing Event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside the Mountainview Community Center the line snaked out the door and inside a steady stream of people were getting ready for Thanksgiving Day, picking up frozen turkeys and all the fixings. The annual Thanksgiving Blessing is put on by the Food Bank of Alaska. It...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire cable that caused Mat-Su plane crash not illegal, DNR says
CHICKALOON, Alaska (KTUU) - A wire cable that stretched across the Matanuska River near Chickaloon that caused a deadly plane crash this month has been deemed legal in the estimation of the Department of Natural Resources. The Piper PA-18 Super Cub aircraft was solely piloted by 46-year-old Palmer resident Joshua...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say
A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four bears that were frequent visitors to a neighborhood in East Anchorage have been euthanized, according to the Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle said the four bears, who were seen frequently near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog, had become habituated to humans and their food.
alaskasnewssource.com
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
akbizmag.com
Aleutian Airways Launches Daily Anchorage-Dutch Harbor Flights
A new regional airline is serving the Aleutian Islands, with the inaugural flight of Aleutian Airways from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor and back. The flight took off Wednesday morning from Gate L2 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. About a dozen guests and a couple paying customers walked out on the tarmac and climbed the stairs to the Saab 2000 turboprop airliner.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Susitna Elementary Students learn why the moon is always changing shape
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Susitna Elementary School in Anchorage made the sounds of a thunderstorm rumble through their school. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by to show them how storms, no matter how big or small, are all made up of the same things.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River could see first cannabis shop open
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the rules for cannabis shops were being crafted after legalization in Alaska Eagle River lawmakers took a strict approach, making it almost impossible to have a retail cannabis shop in the area. “This is a little bit more conservative part of town,” former assembly person...
alaskapublic.org
Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals
Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
