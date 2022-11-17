Sanibel city officials issue boil-water for a part of the island after water main damage

Days after a Sanibel bridge closed temporarily for repairs, similar to those the Caloosahatchee Bridge needed, city officials issued a precautionary boil-water notice.

The Island Water Association said a large diameter water main on Periwinkle Way sustained major damage during a bridge repair project near Limpet Drive.

The damage resulted in a loss of water pressure from Tarpon Bay Road east to Lighthouse Beach.

On Sunday, city officials announced a periodic closure of East Periwinkle Bridge Canal at Limpet Drive to repair the bridge abutments and replace washed out materials in the bridge canal to protect the bridge from potential scouring.

As a precaution, city officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, officials said, adding that bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The boil-water notice will remain effective until officials complete necessary system repairs and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

