ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel city officials issue boil-water for a part of the island after water main damage

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ihXU_0jEnWESP00

Days after a Sanibel bridge closed temporarily for repairs, similar to those the Caloosahatchee Bridge needed, city officials issued a precautionary boil-water notice.

The Island Water Association said a large diameter water main on Periwinkle Way sustained major damage during a bridge repair project near Limpet Drive.

The damage resulted in a loss of water pressure from Tarpon Bay Road east to Lighthouse Beach.

Bridge reopens:U.S. 41: Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers reopens after sudden closure

After Ian:Fort Myers lifts boil water notice for most of city

On Sunday, city officials announced a periodic closure of East Periwinkle Bridge Canal at Limpet Drive to repair the bridge abutments and replace washed out materials in the bridge canal to protect the bridge from potential scouring.

As a precaution, city officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, officials said, adding that bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The boil-water notice will remain effective until officials complete necessary system repairs and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
flcourier.com

FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral

Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples

Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples   . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.  
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan

Many of you closely follow what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers Beach...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?

A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

FEMA's 50% rule could make it more expensive for homeowners to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy