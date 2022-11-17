ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

CarolinaEast Foundation raises over $400K in annual employee giving campaign

By CarolinaEast Foundation, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnN3V_0jEnVmEm00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The CarolinaEast Foundation announced a huge final tally in its employee campaign “Seasons of Growth.”

Hospital employees raised over $400,000 to ultimately help serve local healthcare needs in Eastern North Carolina. Nearly 50% of the workforce at CarolinaEast Medical Center were able to make some kind of contribution during the two-week campaign.

This is the 27th annual Employee Campaign. In 2022, the CarolinaEast Foundation assisted more than 1,300 patients, provided almost $300,000 through two community grant cycles and awarded $51,000 in nursing scholarships. Since 2018, the annual Employee Campaigns have raised nearly $1.5 million.

“This year’s campaign theme of ‘Seasons of Growth’ celebrates the growth we have had as CarolinaEast Health System and the growth we anticipate for our future. As a health system, we are able to grow because of the determination of our employees and the kindness in their hearts,” said Jared Brinkley, executive director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “It was extremely humbling to be a part of this campaign.  The money raised is a true testament of the dedication of CarolinaEast employees to not only providing quality healthcare, but also giving back to the community.”

The Foundation Board of Directors will meet to decide which local non-profit organizations that share CarolinaEast Health System’s vision for health and wellness will receive grants from the monies raised. The remaining amount will be distributed to the community through the Foundation’s patient assistance program, which directly helps patients in the hospital’s five-county service area.

To learn more about the mission of the CarolinaEast Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Event encourages to give blood to help rescue animals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 10, American Red Cross, Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness and Beare Garden Animal Rescue are teaming up for an event that will allow volunteers to donate blood. For every unit collected at the blood drive, $10 will be donated to go towards Beare Garden Animal Rescue. The event will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health names first chief nursing executive

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023. “The creation of the CNE position and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville holds event to celebrate 125 years

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People gathered in Winterville on Saturday to take part in the town’s celebration of 125 years. The town had street vendors, a bouncy house, live music and much more at a spot on Railroad Street. Mayor Ricky Hines said the celebration was important to the town’s rich history. “We wanna make […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Book expo in New Bern highlights local authors and their works

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you consider yourself a bookworm, this was the event to check out. On Sunday, a local author’s event was held at the New Bern Farmer’s Market More than 30 authors in the area showcased their writing and emphasized the importance of local authors in Eastern North Carolina. “It’s ts […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern holiday expo brings in holiday shoppers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – For over 20 years, the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center hosted its holiday expo. Around 118 vendors were there on Sunday, catering to shoppers. “There’s such a variety of gifts and ideas for home improvement because it’s a combination show. So it kind of draws a couple different groups of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GUC recognized as Smart Energy Provider

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities Commission has once again earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association. The organization’s recognition is given for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service.   The […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

The Toy Guy shows hottest toys on the market

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for the right holiday present? Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy, is an expert at showing you the hottest toys on the market. Byrne really helps with ideas for Cyber Monday as he also finds the best deals for all the gifts. He has spent almost every day playing with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville stores bracing for holiday shopping rush

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After you stuff yourself with Thanksgiving favorites, you can hit the stores with Black Friday shopping. We’re checking in with local retail stores to see how they and their staff are preparing ahead of the holiday rush. Kimberly Morgan, with Vestique, here in Greenville says, her staff is prepared and bracing […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy