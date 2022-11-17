ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Officers investigating homicide after finding man dead

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound. On Nov. 19, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of W. 3rd Ave. for a medical assist. When officers arrived to...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police

The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder

Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services

ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff’s control.
ZILLAH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden

Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Loop, which is about two miles west from the...
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish

A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
TOPPENISH, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

