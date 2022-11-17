Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO