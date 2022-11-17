Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Herald seeks Person of the Year nominations
Know anyone around town who you'd describe as a true do-gooder: that PTA president, Little League coach or scout leader who goes above and beyond the call of duty; that community volunteer who gives so much of him or herself while asking for nothing in return; that volunteer firefighter or emergency medical technician who saved a life?
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway School District honors local veterans
East Rockaway School District administrators joined the students and faculty of Centre Avenue School for a special tribute to local veterans. The morning presentation on Oct. 9 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, which was led by Centre Avenue students. This was then followed by individual introductions of each of the 15 veteran honorees representing members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines. These veterans served in Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 24 student artwork makes big debut
During the recent New York State School Board Association’s annual convention, the conference’s digital art display exhibited student artwork from around the state including those from Valley Stream’s own District 24 students. The display was made possible thanks to New York State Art Teachers whose mission is to strengthen and promote art education by encouraging the study of art in state public and private schools.
Herald Community Newspapers
Building an intergenerational bridge with reading
James A. Dever Elementary School recently saw the return of its Intergenerational Reading Program where students from first grade to fourth grade paired up with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women to read books at their school library. This month, reading mentors joined the students every Monday for...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students bring history to life
Six grade students at East Rockaway’s Centre Avenue School discovered a fun and creative way to enhance their nonfiction text lessons and add life to their History Figure Biography Project. Using nonfiction text and online resources, students gathered information and learned about a famous historical figure. The final projects...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students go deep into salt marsh study
Students in AP Environmental Science and marine biology at the East Rockaway High School visited the most biologically diverse ecosystem on Long Island. The trip took place at the Oceanside Marine Nature Center. This center is a 52-acre salt marsh preserve. During this field trip, students worked alongside conservation biologist Michael Farina.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook announces new district data coordinator
The Lynbrook Public Schools has announced that Stacy Dewar-Johnson will join the role of district data coordinator. Dewar-Johnson previously served as the Roosevelt School District coordinator for data, assessment, and attendance since 2016. Prior to that role, she served as a music teacher in the Roosevelt district. She received a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook finalists chosen for Project L.I.F.T.O.F.F.
Three teams of finalists were chosen on Nov. 1 for the Lynbrook Public School District’s Project L.I.F.T.O.F.F. Leader and Innovators. These three teams will compete for a chance for one project to be sent to the International Space Station. More than 200 teams of Lynbrook students in grades six...
Herald Community Newspapers
English is just the beginning
This year, we have a projected number of over 50 students that have expressed an interest in receiving the Seal of Biliteracy.”. -Complete coursework in English and/or a world language with an average of 85 or better. -Complete a Home Language Arts Program with an average of 85 or better. -Earn a set score on an approved assessment in English and/or a world language. -Demonstrate successful completion of coursework from a nation outside the United States. -Complete and present a Culminating Project in English and/or a world language that demonstrates the required level of proficiency in all three modes of communication (Interpretive, Interpersonal, and Presentational).”
Herald Community Newspapers
Marie Colvin Way a reminder of a hometown girl’s sacrifice
Legendary war correspondent Marie Colvin is a heroine in her hometown of East Norwich, as she is nationwide. When she was killed on Feb. 22, 2012, in Homs, Syria, Colvin, 56, was on assignment for the British national newspaper the Sunday Times. She was there to tell the story of Syrian civilians trapped in the war-torn city, which the Syrian Army had been bombing for five years.
Herald Community Newspapers
Repeat county title for North Shore
A special play on special teams and a late dose of its workhorse running back was all North Shore needed to repeat as Nassau Conference IV football champions. Senior Pat Godfrey recovered senior Michael Granelli’s punt block for a touchdown late in the first quarter and the top-seeded Vikings never trailed in Friday afternoon’s 20-6 victory over No. 3 West Hempstead in the county title game at Hofstra.
Herald Community Newspapers
A vet who knew the secrets
Reginald Butt Jr. graduated from Oyster Bay High School on June 24, 1956. Four days later, he joined the Navy. His father, Reginald, who had been in the British Navy, was “tickled pink,” Butt said. “I always liked the Navy,” said the 84-year-old Oyster Bay resident, who has...
Herald Community Newspapers
Athletes commit to play at their future universities
Three athletes from Lynbrook High School signed letters of intent on Nov. 9, pledging to continue their athletic careers at a variety of universities. The senior athletes — all of who will play lacrosse — gathered in the gymnasium with their families to celebrate the decision to play at various universities. Athletes include Michael Fagen, who will play at the University of Richmond, Sara Curley, who will play at Monmouth University, and Max Dantona, who will play at Bryant University.
Herald Community Newspapers
Seabreeze Deli alcohol license suspended, employee arrested
The New York State Liquor Authority suspended the license of Seabreeze Deli Thursday. Now, no alcohol can be sold at the convenience store. The West End shop has received numerous complaints from the community over the past year, including selling alcohol to minors, the sale of untaxed cigarettes and has been involved in an ongoing investigation of illicit drug sales behind the counter since May.
