KUTV
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nichole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
kjzz.com
Suspect in Herriman SWAT situation dies after hours-long standoff, shootout
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man at the center of a SWAT incident that left a Herriman neighborhood under a shelter-in-place request died after an hours-long standoff Sunday evening, police said. Herriman police said they responded to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West on a report of...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
Utah man who killed his mother arrested for following girls into high school
A man was arrested last week for allegedly following two teenage girls into a local high school and saying he was there to hurt kids.
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
29-year-old mother identified as victim of shooting near SLC nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Utah National Guardsman killed in SWAT standoff identified
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Herriman man shot, killed after firing at officers, residences
HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 38-year-old Herriman man fired shots at police and neighboring residences before being shot and killed by officers Sunday night. Herriman police responded about 3:45 p.m. to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West, where a man had...
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family members left devastated after 29 y/o woman dies in SLC shooting
A family is dealing with the unfathomable loss of their loved one. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say a 29-year-old mother was shot and killed near a nightclub after getting involved in an altercation.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 shot at off-campus UVU housing complex expected to make full recovery
OREM, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say two people are expected to make a full recovery after being shot early Saturday at an off-campus apartment complex for Utah Valley University students. Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to Axis Luxury Student Living, 1435 W. 800 South, where...
Gephardt Daily
3rd man arrested in fatal gang shooting outside Millcreek convenience store, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A third man has been arrested in what police say was a gang-related fatal shooting Nov. 11 outside a Millcreek convenience store. Salman Ahmed, 19, was arrested Friday for investigation of murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice in...
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem, according to police.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
