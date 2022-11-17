Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
KOKI FOX 23
Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020
TULSA, Okla. — A man who struck and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial on Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kyle Edwin Freeman, age 36, was convicted by a federal jury of first degree murder in Indian Country. On July 30,...
KOKI FOX 23
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago
TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa police investigating homicide
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. Police said the homicide happened in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Stafford and said they were looking for him after the homicide happened. Police reported just before 2...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
KOKI FOX 23
Fiery crash claims the life of 29-year-old and leaves Jenks family without home
JENKS, Okla. — A neighbor said it’s a miracle no one else was killed Thursday night after a woman drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashing into a Jenks home around 8:20 p.m. The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa, died on the scene according to OHP.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Health Dept.: RSV cases continue to rise
TULSA, Okla. — An El Reno teenager died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The Tulsa County Health Department (THD) said RSV cases continue to rise among children and older adults. Just last month, 13-year-old Daniel Maifield was enjoying teenage life and being what his family described as “adventurous.”
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa announces holiday closings for Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has announced which facilities will be open and which facilities will be closed over the next few days, via press release. City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Public safety...
KOKI FOX 23
Nativity Museum opens in Pryor
PRYOR, Okla. — Midway between Pryor and Adair on US Hwy 69 (Jefferson Highway) stands the 110-foot-tall Cross on the Prairie, which is one of the tallest freestanding statues in the United States, the museum announced in a press release. Clay and Melissa Hibbard erected the cross. In 2022,...
KOKI FOX 23
Santa arrives at Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. — Santa arrived at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday afternoon. He arrived via fire truck, courtesy of the Tulsa Fire Department, and was escorted via an indoor parade to his seat. The celebration also included live entertainment by Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High...
KOKI FOX 23
Punk and hardcore festival held in Tulsa, benefits to go to OKEQ
TULSA, Okla. — A punk and hardcore festival was held at VFW Post 577, near E. 6th St. and S. Peoria Ave., this weekend in Tulsa. Aaron Johnson put on the festival, which was called ‘Act Like You Know Vol. 1.’. He explained what the event was about.
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore recognized as ‘Purple Heart City’
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Earlier this month the City of Claremore issued an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at their city council meeting. The Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military award, was first established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and specifically honors individuals who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. More than 900 Purple Heart locations are in the United States, honoring the 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients.
