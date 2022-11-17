Read full article on original website
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Grand Island woman found with cocaine after striking officer, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Thursday when she was found with cocaine after hitting an officer, Grand Island Police say. Just after 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment near Walnut and Charles Streets after a dispute began between Trista Weasel and a landlord. The...
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
Hastings man heading to prison for possession of meth conviction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been sentenced to prison for his conviction of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 52-year-old Robert Williams to 12 years. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve eight years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
Partyline Monday 11-21
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Harvard Rest Haven, Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: 4 - 215 70 R15 Tires best offer, Looking for: Junk Guy, 402-469-3152. For sale: Roaster $10, Washer and Dryer $350...
Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
Parkview Christian tops Pawnee City 50-25 to claim D6 Title
KEARNEY - Parkview Christian has made history. The Patriots defeated Pawnee City 50-25 on Friday night to claim the D6 State title. Parkview Christian took a 30-6 lead into halftime and kept Pawnee City at arm's length the rest of the way. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two...
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
