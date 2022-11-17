ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls School Board OK’s student trips for 2024

The main business of the Cannon Falls School Board meeting for Monday, Nov. 14, was approving a pair of presentations for school trips to be held during the spring and summer of 2024. The board ended up approving both trips with further updates regarding fundraising to come in the future.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: New members of Randolph National Honor Society

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. The entire student body was in attendance as seven Randolph High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society at a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the school. Lisa Ehleringer, NHS advisor, opened the ceremony. As each name was called by...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Lions Club breakfast

Christmas time is coming to Cannon Falls, which means Deck the Falls is here again. You will not want to miss all the fun activities planned which includes an awesome breakfast at the Fire Hall on Saturday morning. The Cannon Falls Lions Club will be serving pancakes, eggs and sausage...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

John A. Peine

John Aloysius Peine, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2022, at Regina Senior Living in Hastings, Minnesota. John was born on December 20, 1923, on the family farm in Empire Township to Henry Sr. and Margaret (Wollmering) Peine. He was the first born of ten children. He attended school at Hampton District 39.
HASTINGS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Season wrap-up: Bomber football improved on potent offense

The Cannon Falls Bomber football team had a record-breaking season, especially on offense, in 2022. The Bombers tied a program record with 10 wins this fall on their way to the Class AAA state quarterfinals after they went 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the regular season, 3-1 in the playoffs and 5-1 in the Southeast-Red subdistrict.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Let it snow: Welch Village making snow for season opening

Skiing and snowboarding season is upon us with the recent snow that has fallen. Welch Village Ski Area is set to open right after Thanksgiving. Welch Village will open on Friday, Nov. 25, for season pass holders. The ski area will open to the general public starting on Sunday, Nov. 27.
WELCH, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Drop boxes set up for Toys For Tots

If you are looking for a way to give this year, consider donating gifts to Toys for Tots. In Cannon Falls, the drop boxes are at: Cannon Falls Library, Cannon Computers, CannonBelles Coffee & Ice Cream, First Farmers & Merchants, Freeberg Insurance, Mayo Clinic Health System, Merchants Bank, Sweet Kneads Bakery, and VFW Post 4452.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN

