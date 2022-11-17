The Cannon Falls Bomber football team had a record-breaking season, especially on offense, in 2022. The Bombers tied a program record with 10 wins this fall on their way to the Class AAA state quarterfinals after they went 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the regular season, 3-1 in the playoffs and 5-1 in the Southeast-Red subdistrict.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO