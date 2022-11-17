Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
The supermodel was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she spent time in Costa Rica earlier this month Gisele Bündchen has been spotted out in New York City for the first time following her trip to Costa Rica. The supermodel, 42, was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — went on vacation to Costa Rica with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins
"Happy National Day 🇲🇨," Princess Charlene wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 7, dressed for the occasion Monaco held its National Day over the weekend with every cause for celebration. For the first time in three years, following disruptions caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns involving both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the principality's entire royal family, including all its extended members, were in attendance on Saturday. With royal sisters, in-laws and children, plus nieces, nephews and all their...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'
"I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink," Hilaria Baldwin posted about daughter Marilú's incident with a metal table leg Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Marilú is one active toddler! On Sunday, Hilaria shared an image of the 20-month-old — whose real name is Maria Lucia Victoria — sporting a black eye after she collided with a table. "You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," the mother of...
Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His Montero Album — See the New Ink!
Lil Nas X got his first tattoo while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, this week Lil Nas X has gotten his first tattoo! The "Old Town Road" singer, 23, shared a series of shots of himself getting some ink while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this week. "Juh got my first tattoo," Lil Nas X wrote in his caption alongside photos of the tattooing experience. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown. Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection....
Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'
Sara Rosenblatt was reunited with her sister thanks to a nonprofit set up by Tyler Graf, who was stolen after his birth in Chile in 1983 An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families. One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had...
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event.
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's Destination Mexico Wedding: Inside Their Sunset Nuptials
PEOPLE has all the exclusive details about the Southern Charm star's beachside "I dos" Madison LeCroy and husband Brett Randle said their "I dos" again on Saturday, in an intimate destination wedding held beachside at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico. PEOPLE has all the details of the Caribbean coastline celebration, which came three days after the Southern Charm star and Randle wed in a Charleston, South Carolina, courthouse. The first footage from the tropical wedding will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Live on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m....
Kate Hudson Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Mom Goldie Hawn: 'A Treasure Trove of Wisdom'
"You're my everything," Kate Hudson wrote of Goldie Hawn on her 77th birthday Kate Hudson is wishing her mother Goldie Hawn a happy birthday! On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and her actress mother Hawn, now 77, in a sweet tribute to the First Wives Club star. "So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been...
Bria Vinaite Wore a Denim Mini with 10-Foot Train for Wedding to 'Top Chef' Star Michael Voltaggio
The bride called on her close friend Jeremy Scott of Moschino to create her look — 'We're not very traditional people in the sense of weddings," she tells PEOPLE When Bria Vinaite married Top Chef champ Michael Voltaggio in Hawaii last week, she did so in a custom look created by a friend. It just so happens that Vinaite's talented friend is Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino. "So we're not very traditional people in the sense of weddings," Vinaite tells PEOPLE of how she and Voltaggio went about...
Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish New Razor Haircut: 'How It Started vs How It's Going'
Berry was spotted out with her boyfriend Van Hunt before she debuted the cool new style on Instagram Halle Berry shows she isn't afraid to take her hair to the next level. The Oscar winner, 56, unveiled a new razor haircut in an Instagram video not long after being spotted out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 52. She shared an up-close look at the intricate details of her new cut for her eight million followers, captioning it, "How it started vs how it's going ⭐️" In the...
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Sabrina Carpenter Jokes Her Cat 'Has Expensive Taste' After Snacking on Her 2022 AMAs Gown
Emails I Can't Send singer Sabrina Carpenter will be presenting at the 50th annual American Music Awards Sabrina Carpenter isn't the only one in her household with a taste for high fashion. The "Skinny Dipping" singer arrived at the 2022 AMAS in a baring Oscar de la Renta two-piece set, featuring a mini skirt and bralette, dripping in rhinestone tassels – and it was both a fan-favorite and a closet grab for her pet cat. "My cat — you know they love tassels. I was leaving my house and my cat ate...
Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates Twins' 5th Birthday: 'Memories Are Endless'
In his Instagram tribute to daughter Milla and son Fredrik "Freddy" Jr., Eklund said he "can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first" Fredrik Eklund is reflecting on fatherhood. In honor of his children's 5th birthday, the Million Dollar Listing alum shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday of him, husband Derek Kaplan, and their twins: daughter Milla and son Fredrik "Freddy" Jr. "Happy 5 years to the twins!" Eklund, 45, began his caption. "I'm not really sure what happened...
