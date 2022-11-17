ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Green Line set to open Dec. 12; MBTA Board OKs Better Bus Project

By Kinga Borondy, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9veU_0jEnSUBx00

It’s finally happening.

The MBTA has scheduled the opening of the completed Green Line Extension through Somerville and Medford for the start of service on Monday, Dec. 12.

“I’ll see you all at 4:45 a.m.,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak jokingly told the Board of Directors at its meeting Thursday, when he announced the completion of the $2.3 billion project and the opening of five new stations between Lechmere in Cambridge and Tufts University in Medford.

Decades in the planning stage and years in the construction stage, the project will culminate with a rapid transit option for the more than 130,000 residents of the Somerville and Medford communities.

Good news for transit users

It’s good news for commuters and for all residents who regularly rely on public transportation to get to work, school, shopping, medical appointments and even entertainment venues.

At the same meeting, the MBTA board voted to accept the Better Bus Project, a five-year, $9.6 billion project that was presented to the public in May.

Legislators, including state representatives and local mayors like Boston’s Michelle Wu, told the board in the public comment period that they hoped the plan would evolve further as communities changed and developed.

Rep. Michael Connolly, D-Cambridge, also urged the MBTA not to make assumptions about the impact of the Green Line Extension and how it will affect travel on area bus networks.

“I believe the 'T' should give us all the benefit of time to gather data and learn from new travel patterns relative to the service before considering any cuts or reductions to our local service,” Connolly said in a written statement presented to his constituents and the board.

Public comments prompted changes in the initial plan

The bus plan has changed considerably from its first iteration in May to the one presented to the public this month, based on public comment and feedback from transit users, legislators and advocates. Project supervisors read through some 20,000 comments in the six-month outreach period that preceded the Thursday meeting.

There were no additional changes made based on new comments from the two virtual public meetings the MBTA held this month.

Poftak, who has submitted his resignation effective Jan. 3, assured the Board, legislators and the public, that the agency will continue to accept and review public feedback.

Next step: equity review of the project Dec. 8

In presenting the plan, project manager Doug Johnson said the bus network redesign will increase overall service by 25%, double to 30 the number of high-frequency routes (meaning a bus every 15 minutes of better) as well as increase service on off-peak and weekend hours.

The redesign will increase service to Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Revere, Lynn, Waltham, and parts of Quincy, Roxbury and Dorchester. It will serve an additional 40,000 low-income households, and some 150,000 users who identify people as of color.

Next for the agency, is a virtual equity review scheduled for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Neighbors wary of planned 90-unit complex for homeless near Lincoln Plaza

WORCESTER — A group's plan to transform a hotel on Oriol Drive into permanent housing for the homeless is drawing some concern from neighboring residents, who say the area is already awash in social services. Worcester Community Housing Resources — a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County — is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Walmart shopper OK after parking snafu

LEICESTER — An Auburn man behind the wheel of a 1996 Volkswagen got more than he bargained for Friday night when he did some late-night shopping at Walmart. About 10:45 p.m., police received call of a one-car accident in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a car resting atop a concrete-filled...
AUBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Hip-Hop Health Summit: Conversations about hip-hop and opioids' effect on communities

WORCESTER — Music is a common language: it’s therapy, it’s light, it’s love and even when you don’t understand the lyrics or the words, the beat and the energy of a song can connect you to others in ways you wouldn't expect. In this respect, people from all different backgrounds grew up listening to the same songs but led different lives and experienced different outcomes. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs

WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy