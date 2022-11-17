Read full article on original website
Related
North Texas Couple’s Ground Rules Have Gone Viral – What Do You Think?
Since the birth of social media, it has created many problems in many marriages. One couple in North Texas decided to lay out ground rules for their marriage and then posted them online. This TikTok couple is from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. According to KLAQ, Jaden and Andy McGrew posted their 'marriage rules' online and were perplexed to learn that people were giving them so much hate. After the posting of the original video, they posted another video wondering why people were hating. You be the judge. Check out the rules via their TikTok account.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
Texas Files Bill to See That Pregnant Women Get To Use HUV Lanes
It's House Bill 521 and if it passes, unborn children will be considered a second carpooling passenger in Texas!. Yep, unborn children will be counted in the HOV lanes throughout Texas. HB 521 was just introduced by Houston-area Republican representative Briscoe Cain says, "An operator of a motor vehicle who...
Texas Woman Sentenced To Death After Killing a Woman For Her Womb
More than two years have passed since the horrific slaying of a Texas woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 9, 2020, 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock was found brutally slain in her home. Police arrived and found Reagan “slashed” hundreds of times and beaten. Heartbreakingly, her three-year-old daughter was home while her mother was killed.
Driver and Car Gets Lodged Upside Down Into the Roof of a Home
In 2021, nearly 5,000 people lost their lives on a Texas road. However, Texas is not the only state suffering; more than 46,000 people are killed in car accidents in the U.S. every single year. LOUD CRASH CAUSES CONCERN. Residents in a Zachary County neighborhood were caught off guard when...
A Texas Lottery $5 Book of Scratch Tickets by The Numbers
For those of you that don't know, I play Texas Lottery scratchers regularly. I have even, on a few occasions, bought a book of tickets to see if I could beat the Texas Lottery odds and win big! Did you know that each book has a guaranteed payout? I will use an example of a full $5 book. Let's use the latest release of Christmas tickets because they have just been issued and have the most top jackpots remaining.
Before You Buy The Perfect Texas Thanksgiving Turkey Read This
Thanksgiving; It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, especially if you are a Texas FOODIE!. But before you buy your Texas thanksgiving turkey, read this. Your turkey is going to set the pace for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, because we know when it comes to families in Texas, if you don't get the bird right, no amount of buttered mashed potatoes is going to save your reputation.
TX Bar to Limit How Many Times “All I Want for Christmas” Can Be Played
It's that time of year again! It's time for Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' to take over the Holidays. However, one Texas bar is putting a restriction on just how many times Mariah's Christmas classic can play. A dive bar in Dallas, Stoneleigh P, is prohibiting the song from being played before December. During the month of December, there will be a restriction on playing that song to only one time per night. This letter was taped to the Jukebox...
You Can Still Have Waterpark Fun in Texas During the Winter
For the most part, winter just means mild weather in Texas. However, we do have a few times during winter when we actually have cold weather. However, since it is 'winter,' waterparks are closed. There are still two ways that you can still head to the Waterpark this winter and one of them is within driving distance and it is the largest indoor waterpark in the Country.
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0