Loudwire

Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Q 105.7

Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’

Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Loudwire

The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
97.5 KMOD

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Vindys, Motley Crue, Iggy Pop, Fleetwood Mac are picks for Record Store Black Friday releases

And you thought getting Taylor Swift tickets was hard... Record Store Day -- and in this case the Black Friday edition -- brings with it a treasure trove of limited edition titles, mostly on vinyl but occasionally CDs and even cassettes (Keith Richards’ “Main Offender”/”Winos in London ‘92″ package). They come in quantities as few as 500 copies, and seldom more than 10,000 -- and that’s for the entire country.
Loudwire

Loudwire

