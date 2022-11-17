Read full article on original website
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Judas Priest singer Rob Halford reflects on his sobriety, why metal band is no longer 'hell bent for leather'
Judas Priest will be honored with the award for musical excellence at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne reunite with Black Sabbath one last time at his 'final' show... 30 years ago today
On November 15, 1992 Ozzy Osbourne played the final show on his No More Tours farewell tour, and reunited Black Sabbath for an encore. It would not be their final show
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
We made the ultimate 10-track album from Metallica’s Load and Reload to prove the haters wrong
Metallica’s Load and Reload albums deserve way more love than they get, as this 10-track ‘best of’ shows. Have there ever been any albums that have had much hate heaped on them as Metallica’s Load and Reload. Wait, what’s that? Oh, yeah, St Anger. Sorry, ignore that.
Listen to Megadeth's new cover of Judas Priest's Delivering The Goods
Megadeth have released a cover of a Judas Priest classic in honour of their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame recognition
Ohio’s Vindys, Motley Crue, Iggy Pop, Fleetwood Mac are picks for Record Store Black Friday releases
And you thought getting Taylor Swift tickets was hard... Record Store Day -- and in this case the Black Friday edition -- brings with it a treasure trove of limited edition titles, mostly on vinyl but occasionally CDs and even cassettes (Keith Richards’ “Main Offender”/”Winos in London ‘92″ package). They come in quantities as few as 500 copies, and seldom more than 10,000 -- and that’s for the entire country.
Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden and more are getting FUNKO Pop! figures, and they're all going straight into our shopping baskets
A new line has been announced as part of Funko's 2022 Popapalooza, including figures of Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden's Eddie and Dee Snider
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Explains Why Rockers Shouldn’t Care If Fans Smoke Weed at Shows
In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction. Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out...
Chad Kroeger Names Nickelback Song That Would Get Them Canceled if Released Today
Nickelback's latest album Get Rollin' is out everywhere today (Nov. 18), and the subject matter it covers ranges from prison and weed to love and heaven. In an interview ahead of the album's release, Chad Kroeger looked back on their song catalog and named the one that would probably get the band canceled if they released it today.
