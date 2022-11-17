Read full article on original website
John Wesley Thomas, Jr.
John Wesley Thomas, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022. Wesley was a man who was dedicated to the Lord and his family. Services for Wesley will be on Tuesday November 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cox-Rowley funeral home chapel. There will be a viewing on Monday November 21, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Broncos to play New Home for Regional title
The Clarendon Broncos are advancing in the playoffs after they defeated Ralls last Friday night in Tulia to claim the Area Championship. Playing in below freezing temperatures, the Broncos fended off the Jack Rabbits and secured a 48-14 victory. Clarendon will now play New Home for the Regional Championship on...
