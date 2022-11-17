John Wesley Thomas, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022. Wesley was a man who was dedicated to the Lord and his family. Services for Wesley will be on Tuesday November 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cox-Rowley funeral home chapel. There will be a viewing on Monday November 21, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO