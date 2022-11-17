Read full article on original website
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay Announces Intention to Sue the City of Wichita
Former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay is intending to sue the City of Wichita. A notice was released on Monday, November 21st from Wichita Attorney James Thompson in which Ramsay accuses city leaders of undermining him in police investigations and discipline, as well as defamation and corruption. Wichita City...
Furnace to Blame in Monday Morning House Fire, Fire Dept. Issues Preventative Tips
A home was severely damaged in a North Wichita fire early Monday morning, and Fire Officials are using it as an opportunity to advise residents to take proper winter precautions. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of North St. Francis around 1 a.m. Monday after a report...
Full List of City Facility Closures During Thanksgiving Week
In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday, the following City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:. City Arts will close at 5 p.m. Botanica and Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. City Arts will close at 5:30 p.m. Closed Thursday, Nov 24:
Wichita girl found safe in Oklahoma after abduction incident
A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.
Wichita man sentenced for murders of two teens
A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 48 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers over a year ago. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly had pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder. Kelly was arrested after the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and Beasly’s girlfriend, 18-year-old...
Friends University Christmas Clocktower Lighting Will Be On Nov. 20th
Friends University illuminates the historic Davis clock tower on Sunday, November 20th at 6 p.m. at Rose Window Plaza. Friends University’s Singing Quakers and Brass Band will be performing along with special guest Rep. Tom Sawyer, District 95 K.S. Representative. The Ceremony of Lights activities will begin with a...
