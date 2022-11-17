ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Full List of City Facility Closures During Thanksgiving Week

In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday, the following City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:. City Arts will close at 5 p.m. Botanica and Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. City Arts will close at 5:30 p.m. Closed Thursday, Nov 24:
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita girl found safe in Oklahoma after abduction incident

A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man sentenced for murders of two teens

A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 48 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers over a year ago. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly had pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder. Kelly was arrested after the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and Beasly’s girlfriend, 18-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Friends University Christmas Clocktower Lighting Will Be On Nov. 20th

Friends University illuminates the historic Davis clock tower on Sunday, November 20th at 6 p.m. at Rose Window Plaza. Friends University’s Singing Quakers and Brass Band will be performing along with special guest Rep. Tom Sawyer, District 95 K.S. Representative. The Ceremony of Lights activities will begin with a...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy