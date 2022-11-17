Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Support WTVY in the 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join WTVY to save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Lifesouth’s 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive event. The 15th annual blood drive takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lifesouth donor center on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
wdhn.com
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
wtvy.com
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan. The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations. A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC. You’ll see...
wtvy.com
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
wtvy.com
Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award. According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
holmescounty.news
Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman
With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
wtvy.com
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Families will gather on November 24 for one of the most important meals of the year. But unfortunately, Thanksgiving is the number one day for cooking fires in the home. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on:
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
wtvy.com
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Houston Academy takes home a win over the Geneva Bulldogs. Charles Henderson Trojans take home a win over UMS Wright during the playoffs. Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College. Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits. Updated: 10 hours ago. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in...
UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.
wtvy.com
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report last week that it has criticized. While calling that WTVY News 4 report “dramatic”, the church’s founder and senior pastor...
wtvy.com
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
wtvy.com
Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
wtvy.com
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
wtvy.com
Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes. News 4 has been gathering those discussions and reactions. Here is what you...
Comments / 0