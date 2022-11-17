ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
NEVADA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website

Agents from the U.S. Air Force and FBI recently raided homes in Clark and Lincoln counties in an investigation of a man who operates a website about the top-secret military base known as Area 51, a spokesman said Wednesday. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and FBI entered homes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
HENDERSON, NV
RadarOnline

FBI, Air Force Agents Conduct Mysterious Raid Of Area 51 Blogger's Home

An Area 51 blogger revealed that FBI and Air Force agents conducted a mysterious early morning raid on two of his Nevada homes but did not provide an explanation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Joerg Arnu, the founder of Dreamlandresort.com, revealed on November 3, around 15 to 20 FBI and Air Force agents, dressed in full riot gear, busted through the doors of his primary residence and placed him under arrest. In a blog post to his website, the Nevada man described the unruly scene that unfolded at his properties, one in Las Vegas and the other in Rachel, Nevada. At the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

