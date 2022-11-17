Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge sets $5K bail for Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI more than 5 weeks after arrest
A judge ordered a Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI to be held on $5,000 bail more than 5 weeks after her initial arrest amid repeated delays in the case.
Metro arrests trio in fencing operation
Last week, LVMPD conducted a search warrant where they located and recovered large amounts of stolen property Metro says the men would knowingly purchase stolen property and then sell the goods to unsuspecting buyers.
14 arrested, 40 citations issued in latest Las Vegas police DUI blitz
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say their latest DUI blitz yielded more than a dozen arrests this weekend. Officers conducted made a total of 165 stops during the blitz on Saturday, Nov. 19, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Forty people were cited and 14 people were arrested...
Henderson officials find intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck
Henderson police and fire departments responded to a stabbing incident where they found an intoxicated female and a man with stab wounds at the scene.
$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather for World Remembrance Day
Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost and those who survived for World Remembrance Day.
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
Agents from the U.S. Air Force and FBI recently raided homes in Clark and Lincoln counties in an investigation of a man who operates a website about the top-secret military base known as Area 51, a spokesman said Wednesday. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and FBI entered homes...
Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic son
The woman who strangled her son on a trail outside of Las Vegas and abandoned his body has been handed a life sentence on Nov. 17, 2022, according to a Las Vegas Review Journal report.
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of …. 3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. The College of Southern Nevada Mariachi Plata music …. The College...
Deadly MGM Grand fire changed worldwide safety standards
It was 42 years ago when fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people and injuring more than 600. That tragedy led to sweeping safety changes stretching beyond the Las Vegas Strip.
FBI, Air Force Agents Conduct Mysterious Raid Of Area 51 Blogger's Home
An Area 51 blogger revealed that FBI and Air Force agents conducted a mysterious early morning raid on two of his Nevada homes but did not provide an explanation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Joerg Arnu, the founder of Dreamlandresort.com, revealed on November 3, around 15 to 20 FBI and Air Force agents, dressed in full riot gear, busted through the doors of his primary residence and placed him under arrest. In a blog post to his website, the Nevada man described the unruly scene that unfolded at his properties, one in Las Vegas and the other in Rachel, Nevada. At the...
Three Kids Mine sale to Henderson open for public comment; housing could come next
A 30-day public comment period opened Friday on the possible sale of the Three Kids Mine site to the City of Henderson.
Clark County certifies election results as several people attempt to vote twice
Clark County commissioners unanimously voted Friday to certify the results of last week’s election as a county review found several people attempted to vote twice.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of striking victim with metal pipe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is accused of striking a victim with a metal pipe. Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
Las Vegas man who voted twice using dead wife’s ballot pleads guilty, avoids jail time
A Las Vegas man who voted twice in the 2020 election with his deceased wife's ballot withdrew his plea on a felony charge Thursday and instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal where he avoided jail time and had to pay a $2,000 fine.
Group of Clark County short-term rental owners say their property rights are being overly regulated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In August, a short-term rental group filed a lawsuit against Clark County in hopes to put a pause on a new ordinance passed in June for rentals in unincorporated Clark County. On Thursday, an injunction hearing was scheduled but was postponed to December 19. Jackie...
Video shows girl escaping from Las Vegas-area home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
video 8 News Now obtained shows a teenager escaping from a home after police said she was locked in a bedroom with little food and just a bucket to urinate and defecate in for more than a year.
Stabbing suspect disguised himself with wig prior to arrest, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a stabbing suspect disguised himself with a wig and a hat to evade arrest, according to an arrest report. Guillermo Carrillo, 41, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection with an Oct. 2 stabbing over a property dispute. Carrillo faces a murder charge.
