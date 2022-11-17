Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
fox32chicago.com
3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
Indiana man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 64-year-old man from Indiana with “no ties to Glenwood” has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer after shooting at officers Thursday evening. Officers were called to a ranch-style property around 6:30 p.m. near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue on the report of shots […]
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Chicago Police looking for man connected to string of thefts downtown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police need help tracking down a suspect connected to a string of robberies and retail thefts downtown. Police have connected him to five thefts near Clark and Roosevelt and Sixth on State Street. Investigators say he pockets items from displays, and when confronted, turns violent and implies he has a weapon. Police released the following incident times and locations: • 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 10, 2022 at 9:03 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm.• 0-100 block of S. State St on November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 17, 2022 at 8:30 am.The thief is described as an African American man between 28 and 35 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 6 feet tall and between 175 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3 Detective Division at (312)744-8263.
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
cwbchicago.com
Robber wearing ‘Don’t Be A Menace’ jacket robbed CTA passenger, Chicago police say
If only he had followed the advice on his jacket…. Chicago police are looking for a man who punched and robbed another passenger while riding a CTA bus and wearing a coat that says “DON’T BE A MENACE.”. The unmindful menace took another passenger’s phone while riding a...
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Drug trafficker who brought thousands of kilos of cocaine to Chicago, other parts of US sentenced to 30 years
CHICAGO - An international drug trafficker who transported thousands of kilograms of cocaine to the Chicago area and across the country has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Garcia, 55, launched a sophisticated network of fake companies and warehouses to distribute the cocaine and launder...
fox32chicago.com
South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars. At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target unattended...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old charged in West Loop armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side. On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com
Postal worker caught on camera using proceeds of mail stolen from suburban post office
CICERO, Ill. - Police in Cicero are issuing a community alert after a number of checks were stolen in the mail. It is believed that the mail was stolen from within the Cicero branch of the post office. A postal worker has been caught on camera using the proceeds of...
Southwest Suburb Will Pay $10M to Settle Hit-And-Run Lawsuit
A southwest suburb of Chicago will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village's then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was...
WANE-TV
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a...
fox32chicago.com
William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81
INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
Comments / 5