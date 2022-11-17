ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police looking for man connected to string of thefts downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police need help tracking down a suspect connected to a string of robberies and retail thefts downtown. Police have connected him to five thefts near Clark and Roosevelt and Sixth on State Street. Investigators say he pockets items from displays, and when confronted, turns violent and implies he has a weapon. Police released the following incident times and locations: • 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 10, 2022 at 9:03 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm.• 0-100 block of S. State St on November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 17, 2022 at 8:30 am.The thief is described as an African American man between 28 and 35 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 6 feet tall and between 175 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3 Detective Division at (312)744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars. At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target unattended...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old charged in West Loop armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side. On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman...
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
CHICAGO, IL

