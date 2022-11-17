Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)
Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 19 years and former resident of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer. Oscar was born...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Indian Speech & Debate Team Tops at Green River Meet
The Wyoming Indian High School Speech/Debate Team were the Champions for 1A/2A Schools at the Green River Tournament held Saturday. Congratuations!. Team members are: Cassandra Iron Cloud, Evangeline Sage, Amani Iron Cloud, Mylee Antelope, Chloe Iron Cloud, Rachel Dushane and Naroy Willow.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
wyo4news.com
Crowheart Energy donates over 8,200 lbs of food for the holidays
WAMSUTTER, WYOMING — Crowheart Energy (Wamsutter Field) participated in a Food Drive for the Thanksgiving Holiday to help give back to the community. They were able to deliver more than 8,200 lbs of food, around 4 tons, to the Sweetwater Food Bank today. Part of their donation was a room full of food from Crowheart Energy workers and any money donations were used for shopping at Smith’s Groceries in Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
American Legion Members to Serve Free Thanksgiving Dinner
ROCK SPRINGS — The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be hosting its annual free Thanksgiving Dinner to all who would like to attend. American Legion members will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, and homemade pies from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
