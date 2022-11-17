Read full article on original website
KTBS
Chuck Jones’s 4th Annual NWLA Food Bank Thanksgiving Benefit Concert
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for something meaningful and fun to do this weekend, look no more. Head out and help us help Chuck Jones on his mission to give everyone a bountiful Thanksgiving!. His Thanksgiving Benefit Concert is Saturday, Nov. 19 form 7 p.m. until 11 p.m....
KTBS
Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
KTBS
Final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of the season receives tons of holiday cheers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Justice Wilk, 8, had quite a blast as she made a victory run through Walmart on Airline Drive this Thursday as our last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner for the 2022 holiday season. Justice is a 2nd grader at Doyline Elementary in Doyline, Louisiana. After a...
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
KTBS
Showers possible Thanksgiving morning
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:. The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers. The front and...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
Cold weather is expected for all of the playoff games across the ArkLaTex. Rain is not expected. Expect temperatures in the 30s for the games near McCurtain county. Farther south close to Texarkana, temperatures in the 40s are forecast. Around Shreveport/Bossier City, it will also be in the 40s this...
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
KTBS
Georgia man killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Mansfield claimed the life of a Georgia man. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Oxford Road near Kyle Porter Road. State police said Damien Milligan, 42, of McDonough, Ga., was traveling south on Oxford Road in his 2019 Ram pickup when he went off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. Milligan's truck caught on fire after impact.
KTBS
Major crash shuts down Blanchard Latex Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, EMS crews respond to a head-on collision on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. Blanchard Latex Road is still currently closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra...
KTBS
Shreveport felon convicted of gun possession
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found...
KTBS
East St. John @ Haughton
East St. John @ Haughton

East St. John - 35 Haughton - 21
KTBS
BPPJ approves new noise ordinance aimed at oil and gas operations
BENTON, La. -- Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish Police Jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry...
KTBS
Council candidate files challenge to election results
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A candidate who was edged out of a runoff in a city council election is challenging the results in court. The suit against elections officials in Caddo Parish and the State of Louisiana claims that new council redistricting maps were not properly followed for ballots in the District B election on November 8. It also says there were irregularities in voting machines.
KTBS
Catholic PC @ Glenbrook
Catholic PC @ Glenbrook

Glenbrook - 42
KTBS
Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2
BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
KTBS
Marshall's Citi Trends alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot
AVINGER, Texas — The man accused of shooting two people at the Citi Trends in Marshall in June died Thursday due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said a bond warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton after he failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. The Harrison...
