Irreverent Warriors helps Memphis veterans live each day to its fullest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sacrifices that many make for our country doesn’t just stop after serving. These sacrifices include mental health. One Memphis organization is using laughter and comradery to prevent veteran suicide. “Life is kind of surreal today. If you’d ask me four years ago what I’d...
Family urges caution after Petland-bought puppy dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re thinking of buying a pet as a gift this holiday season, you may want to step carefully. A Memphis-area family is at their wit’s end after their new puppy became sick and died soon after bringing it home. They blame Memphis’s Petland...
Mid-South woman among victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman among the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting. Kelly Loving, known by friends as Jenna Sno, was one of five people killed and 19 injured in the shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Monday night in Memphis, a candlelight...
FOX13 uncovers undervalued homes in Black neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jessie Watkins and his family of four bought their first home in Orange Mound. “I like the benefits of being a homeowner,” Watkins said. “I like paying for my own house. I’m not paying for someone else’s house.”. He chose the historic...
MPD urges mental health awareness following deadly standoff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven-hour barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood came to an end Friday night when MPD found the suspect and his father dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect’s relatives called the man a loving father with a good job. They said his mental...
Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program. During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills. The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part...
Emergency warming center opening with colder temps in the air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An emergency warming center will open Sunday night, due to cold temperatures, according to the City of Memphis. The center will remain open from 10:00 p.m. Sunday night until 8:00 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. The warming center is not intended...
Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation
Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, the widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. People who knew her well tell said she left a permanent mark on the Mid-South. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins...
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
Many Mid-South school districts closed for week of Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South schools are out the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25. The following school districts are closed through Friday:. Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 28. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Teen rushed to ICU after eating THC-laced gummies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom is sending a warning to local families about a product that looks a lot like candy, but it isn’t. Shushara Carruthers said her 14-year-old son was rushed to the ICU unconscious after eating a gummy candy laced with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). “He was...
Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
15 pounds of weed, mushrooms, LSD & guns seized during bust, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Drugs, guns and cash were all seized during a raid in southeast Shelby County on Thursday, November 17, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). In total, deputies said that 15 pounds of weed, 370 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 523 hits of LSD,...
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion
Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
Memphis play sheds light on youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
