Midland, TX

Woman accused of walking into stranger’s home, stealing random items

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of walking into a stranger’s home and stealing multiple items. Sandy Marquez, 35, has been charged with Burglary.

According to an affidavit, on November 10, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on E Cuthbert Avenue. At the scene, one person involved in the crash was accused of stealing random items from a home just before the crash occurred.

Investigators spoke with the homeowner who said she was visiting with family in her home when an unknown woman, later identified as Marquez, walked inside and grabbed a drink from the refrigerator. The woman said Marquez then began picking up items such as perfume, a make-up bag, toys, and books, and placing them in her bag.

Marquez then reportedly walked out of the home and got into an awaiting vehicle. That vehicle was then involved in a crash immediately upon exiting the driveway.

Investigators said they tried to speak with Marquez, but she could only make “nonsensical statements” and struggled to form complete sentences. She was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

Community Policy