SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a little girl or boy you’re shopping for this holiday season? Jade Tank has a variety of gifts ranging from toys to blankets and designer brand clothing! Check out their collections by visiting their website: https://shopjadetank.com.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Duttons have a new home this holiday season! Because of an unfortunate incident this past summer, you can catch them at Yakov Smirnoff’s theater in Branson for their 2022 Christmas Show. Kadee Brosseau talks with Abby Dutton about what you can expect to see at the show this year and when their theater will be back up and running in today’s episode of Explore Branson.
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
On Your Side: Create a holiday budget
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The official kickoff to the holiday hustle and bustle is just a few days away. Before you dive deep into the deals, agree to a budget. Financial planner Shawn Gallagher says if you have not already, start a group text with family and brainstorm. Be honest about what you can afford. No gifts or ‘one gift only’ might be more common than you think.
Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
Thanksgiving prep and clean up: how to keep your home and family safe
More women becoming firefighters at Mid-County Fire Protection District at Lake of the Ozarks.
More women becoming firefighters at Mid-County Fire Protection District at Lake of the Ozarks
City of Nixa, Mo. removes playground equipment for new inclusive playground.
What to expect if you attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be lighting the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, but after a packed schedule of events you and your family can enjoy. The tree will light up at 7:55 p.m. This is a free event to attend with your family...
Springfield health leaders encourage precautions to prevent respiratory illness as Thanksgiving nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Springfield-Greene County Health, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are coming together to encourage families to take steps to prevent RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19. CoxHealth hospitals continue to see unusually high rates of children admitted due to respiratory illnesses, particularly RSV. Moreover, respiratory illnesses, including RSV, are a top diagnosis at their urgent care clinics.
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Springfield’s animal rescues is seeking help to find a stolen mobile adoption shelter. According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, the trailer was stolen from behind the rescue’s C.A.R.E. Pet Services Center on West Battlefield at 4 p.m. Below is security...
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - There was a weekend surprise for visitors to McCauley Park in Nixa. The playground had been torn out of the ground and piled by the road to make room for a new inclusive playground. Cassidy Mitchell lives near McCauley Park. He posted a video on a...
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
Executive Director of Springfield’s library system has concerns about Secretary of State’s proposal for minors’ access to books
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene County Library system recently met with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft about his controversial proposal that would stop state funding for libraries that allow minors access to age-inappropriate material. Regina Greer Cooper is the Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene...
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
GALLERY: Springfield Mayor’s tree lighting ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure lit the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, after a packed schedule of events. Below is a gallery of the festivities. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac McCartney passes away at age 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney passed away over the weekend at the age of 99. McCartney served on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993 and served as mayor from 1993 to 1995. Current Springfield Mayor Ken McClure shared a statement about the...
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The Marching Mizzou marching band will be one of 12 marching bands in the lineup. According to a press release, the 350-person band will lead the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.
