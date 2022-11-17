Read full article on original website
Rebecca Dankenbring
4d ago
proof that they want us to go soft of our kids. we can't punish then like we should be able to or we get jail time or put in prison ourselves. this kid should be doing time in prison for killing someone. this is pathetic.
Reply(1)
19
Kathy Thiessen
4d ago
A joke right 60 days for killing someone. And this is so called justice for her family she left behind. That's the justice system for you! So sad!
Reply
15
robin hoaglan
3d ago
60 days wow ...just enough to let him out to do it again....just a slap on his hands ..wow..HE TOOK A LIFE...this world is sad..its teaching them it's ok...whats 60 days to him
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita man sentenced for murdering a teenage couple
“HELP” was written in dust on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel of an SUV where one of the victim’s bodies was found, a probable cause affidavit released by the court says.
Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
kfdi.com
Wichita girl found safe in Oklahoma after abduction incident
A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
One in critical condition following stabbing in east Wichita
One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
KAKE TV
One in critical condition after being struck by car in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in south Wichita. The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast Blvd and E 47th St south. Police say that the person was found not breathing, but they were able...
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in porch thefts in Maize, Derby
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
Man charged with baby’s death in Wichita
A 30-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a baby in Wichita in July, but details of the child's death have not been released.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Comments / 41