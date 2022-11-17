ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year, new look for defending state champion CBHS

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
Every high school basketball season brings its own set of challenges. Bubba Luckett realizes the 2022-23 season will bring a different set of challenges for his team at CBHS but that’s certainly not a bad thing.

In fact, it has the veteran coach energized and enthusiastic as ever heading into his 40th season at his alma mater, and 32nd as the head coach of one of Memphis’ most consistently successful programs.

“I love it,” he said. “You know, what’s great about high school coaching is that you as a coach have to adapt to the types of players you have.”

Luckett sure had some players last season. CBHS won all 28 of its games and brought home the school’s second state title and first since 1987. In doing so, the Brothers joined Melrose (in 1973-74) and Hamilton (2005-06) as the only local schools to complete undefeated seasons.

But graduation took a huge chunk out of the roster. Gone are steady post player Hunter Pratt and sixth-man Ashton Strother. Gone too are the steady backcourt pairing of Nehemiah Ausley and Zion Owens. And of course the biggest absence, Mr. Basketball winner and all-time leading scorer Chandler Jackson, who is now at Florida State.

It was a group that made magic and memories for a lifetime. And CBHS will be good again this season; the Brothers won their 29th in a row on Tuesday, using a 30-2 run that bridged the first and second quarters to defeat a talented White Station team, 56-47.

But it will certainly be different, as Luckett well knows.

“There’s no reason for anyone to say Christian Brothers is really down,” he said. “These guys practiced against the best team in the state last year every day. As a result, they’re ready play. It’s not like they haven’t seen competition at the varsity level; they saw it every day in practice. But it’s a completely different team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSLN2_0jEnOOQd00

Six-foot-three senior Michael Pepper is the only returning starter from last season. (John Varlas/The Daily Memphian)

The connecting thread is Michael Pepper. A senior, the 6-3 Pepper is the only returning starter from last season and one could reasonably argue CBHS wouldn’t have won the title without him. He played his best basketball of the year in the three state tournament games and he started strong against the Spartans, dropping in a game-high 21 points.

Pepper can shoot the 3 and augments his game by using his strength to get to the bucket, where he is one of the city’s elite finishers.

“I just want to bring anything to the team that I can,” he said. “Sometimes, I’ll have to be a vocal leader out there and if I can do anything at all it will be to be a leader through my voice and my actions. (At the end of last season) I just got my confidence back. I know what I’m capable of doing and the coaches know what I’m capable of doing.”

Pepper will also often be tasked with guarding the other team’s best scorer. That requires fresh legs and to that end, CBHS hits the weight room pretty hard, even on Wednesdays following Tuesday game-night.

There was noticeable difference in the physiques of players like Pepper and 6-5 senior Drew Petro compared with the White Station players on Tuesday and that goes for other teams as well. The emphasis on weight-training also will aid in the development of Barrett Burchyett — a 6-8 senior who can step out and shoot the 3 — and guards Jack Pender and Jackson Saatkamp, who should thrive with increased playing time.

That group forms the core but the X-factor could well be Keeper Jackson. Spindly and skilled at 6-7, Jackson is already a rare breed at CBHS; he drew the starting nod in his varsity debut. Not surprisingly, there were a couple deer-in-the-headlights possessions but there were also moments where Jackson flashed his tremendous athleticism and ability around the rim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FfHP_0jEnOOQd00

Christian Brothers coach Bubba Lucket (in a March 3, 2022 file photo) said, “You know, what’s great about high school coaching is that you as a coach have to adapt to the types of players you have.” (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Luckett said the plan is to bring Jackson along slowly and that also goes for guard B.J. Brown, the other freshman who was in the rotation against the Spartans.

“We’re going to be patient with him,” Luckett said of Jackson. “We think he’s going to be absolutely dynamite before he graduates but we’re not going to put a lot of pressure on him right now because we don’t have to. He did a really good job defensively (against White Station) ... he’s going to be special.”

So don’t shed any tears for the Brothers. The other teams in their region — Briarcrest, MUS and St. Benedict — certainly won’t. All three of those won their season-openers Tuesday as well and the league is shaping up to be extremely competitive.

“We could finish anywhere from first to fourth,” Luckett said.

The non-league schedule is daunting as well. CBHS takes on FACS, which won the Division 2-A championship last year, on Dec. 2 and will take part in the Battle of the Bluff at Bartlett a week later. They’ll face Brentwood Academy in the Memphis vs. The World event at Briarcrest on Dec. 16 before heading to Arkansas for back-to-back games against strong teams from Little Rock Christian (Dec. 21) and Little Rock Central (Dec. 22).

Never mind a statue or his name on the court; if CBHS goes undefeated again, Luckett ought to be canonized. A more realistic goal is to be a contender in March and that’s what Luckett will be preaching to his team in the weeks and months ahead.

“We are loaded up,” Luckett said of the schedule. “But if we don’t get discouraged if we take a few hits, by the end of the year I think we’ll be very competitive.”

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

