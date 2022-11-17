Read full article on original website
Related
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
With the launches of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, it appeared that the skill ceiling for movement in-game was all but gone with the removal of slide canceling. In recent days, however, it appears a group of content creators has mastered several different movement techniques that...
Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Warzone 2 M4 Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best M4 build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best assault rifles in the game. The tried and true M4 is just about everyone's first AR in...
Best FPS Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here and for many, that means it's time to figure out what the best graphics settings are. As always in Call of Duty titles, it's important to optimize your settings in-game so that you can get the best performance, both in frames per second (FPS) for smoothness and for visibility. Here's a breakdown of the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 for FPS.
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
Most Wanted Contracts Removed From Warzone 2 to Fix XP Glitch
Most Wanted Contracts have been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Activision announced Monday. The issue pertaining to the Most Wanted Contracts appears to be an XP exploit that became widely used in the early days of the game's launch. As longtime Warzone players are likely well aware...
How to Use Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
One of Warzone 2's new features is proximity chat. Here's how to use it in-game.
Warzone 2 Best Guns Listed: SMG, Sniper, and AR
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's top weapons consist of snipers, long-range ARs, SMGs, and support weapons. From choosing snipers with a reliable range to selecting an SMG with a fast rate of fire, here's everything you need to know about the best guns in the game. Warzone 2's Top Weapons...
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'
Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Unhinged BR Trios Explained
Early on into the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, many players may notice there is an Unhinged BR Trios playlist, but not a standard battle royale trios offering. For those wondering just what this odd-named mode is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Unhinged BR Trios in Warzone 2.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0