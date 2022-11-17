ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An arrest warrant is out for a former UNK football player charged in an October robbery on campus. Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
chadroneagles.com

Eight place at Younes Hospitality Open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- November 20, 2022 -- Eight Chadron State College men's wrestlers placed on Saturday at the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, hosted at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Three men placed in the Elite brackets, where primarily varsity wrestlers and veterans compete, while five were in the Amateur brackets...
CHADRON, NE
Sand Hills Express

Cain USA Beef Opens Doors Officially in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW – When customers first walk in the doors of Cain USA Beef’s headquarters in Broken Bow, the first face they’re likely to see will be Dominator, a Colorado State University bull owned in part by Cain USA Beef’s head, Dr. Don Cain. In true...
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Railside lights up for Christmas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Christmas has arrived in Grand Island. The Railside Christmas tree and the festoon lights are now lightning up six blocks of downtown. During the weekend, the festoon lights will be on 24 hours. During weeknights, so will the Christmas tree. Executive director of Railside, Sherry Siwinski...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Parkview Christian wins Class D6 state football championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns to help Parkview Christian claim the Class D6 state championship. The Patriots rolled past Pawnee City, 50-25, on a frigid night at Cope Stadium in Kearney. Page’s scores both came in the second quarter when Parkview Christian...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

25 Keys of Christmas drawing: CNH Industrial

We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas provided a spectacular moment for the downtown area of Grand Island on Friday night. The 10 key winner is drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas campaign.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
agupdate.com

21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer

Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
wfft.com

Carroll, Adams Central look to bring home state title

(13-0) Carroll and (14-0) Adams Central are the two area teams left in the playoff race. The Carroll Chargers are hunting for their first-ever state title trophy, while Adams Central is looking for a little redemption after last year's state title defeat.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball loses five-set heartbreaker to familiar foe in NCAA DII Tournament

WAYNE, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances to Saturday’s Central Regional quarterfinals...
KEARNEY, NE

