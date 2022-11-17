Read full article on original website
For assistance or to assist, call the Salvation Army
LACONIA — It’s that time of year again and the Salvation Army in Laconia is making its list and checking it twice. If your family needs assistance with Christmas this year or are able to sponsor a child and their wishes, please call the Salvation Army today at 603-524-1834.
Rita R. Miller, 85
LACONIA — Rita R. Miller, 85, of County Drive, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Rita was born on November 15, 1936, in Laconia, to the late John and Irene (Lapointe) Maltais.
Pemi Choral live on stage for three holiday shows in Gilford, Moultonborough and Plymouth
GILFORD — Once again, the Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) is live onstage for the season with three performances of their holiday selections titled "Sing Out My Soul." The chorus is performing at Gilford Community Church in Gilford on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m, then at a new...
Masako Rollins, 89
NORTHFIELD — Masako Rollins, 89, of Summer Street, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. Masako was born on April 21, 1933, in Kofu City, Japan. She moved to the United States after meeting her late husband, David. She was a devoted full-time mother who raised her nine children with love. Above all, she valued spending time with her family playing Pinochle and other card games, and her other favorite past times were taking long car rides on country roads, and going out dancing to her favorite music, country.
Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps
HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
Holiday benefit concert at The Loft at Hermit Woods Dec. 2
MEREDITH — David Lockwood is at it again. The beloved local singer, songwriter and musician known for strapping a piano to his trailer and blessing his audiences with piano-music-to-go in nontraditional settings such as ferries, parking lots, city streets, and even the McDonald’s drive-through, has teamed up with the Woodward family to produce a holiday CD, "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols" and to showcase the reinvented favorites at a live benefit concert to support the work of a local nonprofit.
Jerry Labraney, 61
CENTER HARBOR — Jerry Labraney, 61, of Center Harbor, died suddenly November 14 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Wolfeboro on December 10, 1960, he was the son of Chester and Priscilla (Crowley) Labraney. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Center Harbor and spent his summer weekends at Beaver Hollow Campground in Ossipee. In the winter he spent time at his vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.
FSB promotes Nancy Watson, Jon Cayton and Shelbie Swanson
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Nancy Watson to AVP, branch manager - Boscawen, Jon Cayton to AVP, branch manager - Franklin, and Shelbie Swanson to branch manager - Gilford. In their respective roles, they will be responsible for executing strategies to achieve branch goals as part of the bank’s strategic plan. They will also provide coaching to their team to assure proper utilization of sales techniques, as well as ensure compliance with the bank’s policies, procedures and industry regulatory requirements.
Planners to work on hotel moratorium article
CONWAY — With a 7-0 vote at their Nov. 17 work session, the Conway Planning Board took a big first step toward drafting a warrant article for town meeting that would propose a one-year moratorium on building hotels, motels and commercial establishments 50,000 square feet or bigger (not including multi-family housing).
State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients
A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation. New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing. Many of the residents who were receiving rental assistance had been boarded in hotels in stays paid for by the rental relief program. Now, those residents were likely to be kicked out, he wrote.
George M. Savage, 74
FRANKLIN — George M. Savage, 74, of Franklin, passed away on November 16 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. He was raised in Tilton and Northfield by stepfather, Harold Proctor and mother, Lorraine (Ketchum) Proctor. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Savage, in 1950. He attended Tilton-Northfield High School and served with the United States Army in Vietnam 1968-1969. He was a 50 plus year member of the American Legion post 49 in Tilton.
Robert R. Patch, 80
GILMANTON — Robert R. Patch, 80, a longtime resident of Gilmanton, passed away peacefully at home in his rocking chair with his wife by his side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born in Henniker on January 8, 2022, the son of the late Parker and Dorothy (Kelly) Patch.
Phyllis Gooch, 94
THORNTON — Phyllis Dreghorn Gooch, 94, of Thornton, died in Concord on November 11, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, on April 12, 1928, she was the daughter of William James and Edith (MacDonald) Dreghorn.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
Portsmouth debates free parking for holidays, and whether to tell out-of-towners about it
PORTSMOUTH — City officials have established something of a tradition in December by holding a downtown on-street parking enforcement holiday around the winter holidays. But a lengthy debate by the City Council about this year's parking holiday — which included how much effort they should put into letting out-of-towners know about it — ended without making any decisions.
Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace
SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
James W. Bordeau, 67
FRANKLIN — James “Jimmy” W. Bordeau, 67, of Edmunds Street, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Mountain Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. James was born on September 22, 1955, in Laconia, the son of the late Robert and Barbara (Bushey) Bordeau.
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel
BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
