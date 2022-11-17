ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes

By Liz Dowell
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1hnw_0jEnM4vm00
These are the yellow notes police are posting on potential victims doors if one or more of the items are checked off.

The Community Patrol Report is made up of yellow slips of paper that officers leave on doors in the neighborhoods they patrol overnight.

The officer writes their name, badge number, date, time, and a completed checklist on the hang tag.

Officers are looking for things like “unsecured doors,” “unsecured garage doors,” “mail piled up,” and “windows not completely rolled up” on the list.

“If officers observe any unlocked premises or situations that might make you vulnerable to becoming a victim, you may find a “YELLOW” Community Patrol Report on your door,” the department said. “This is simply a reminder to make sure you protect your property and yourself from criminal activity. ”

You can call the department at (636) 949-3000 if you have any concerns.

Wentzville officers started doing something similar in October.

“It’s just a reminder to be vigilant and prevent potentially dangerous situations from happening,” the department said. “This is one way we are reaching out to our citizens in an effort to combat crime and make Wentzville a safer place to live!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Blessyourheartoo
4d ago

I realize they have good intentions with this but it sounds like a great way for the bad guys to get a good idea of where they should go. It would be a better idea to allow citizens the opportunity to decide if they would want the police opinion on their safety than to have them feel like their space or privacy is being invaded. It's all in who you ask really but just my opinion.

Mcgee
4d ago

it's their excuse to come poke around your house like a burglar and check your doors...also like a burglar...and absolutely never invade your privacy while doing so...sure.

Lisa Dunivan
4d ago

Nothing tells a thief you forgot to lock your car door like a bright yellow note on it. 🤦‍♀️

