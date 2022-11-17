ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Christmas comes to Smithville hardware store

SMITHVILLE — Packs Hardware in Smithville will offer visitors a day of Christmas fun starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at 116 U.S. Highway 169. There will children’s crafts, giveaways, food, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer at 1 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty Community Christmas Tree shopper meetings Tuesday, Wednesday

LIBERTY — The Liberty Community Christmas Tree Program is designed to lend a hand to families and older adults who are facing a difficult holiday season, according to a release. Volunteers are needed to help shop for gifts for the families, then deliver the gifts and boxes of food...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend include shopping event, band show

CLAY COUNTY — The weekend before Thanksgiving gets a little quieter in Clay County, but there are a few things that may appeal this weekend to those looking for fun outside the house. The Sons of The American Legion all-you-can-eat breakfast is the third Saturday of each month at...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ballot language introduced for April school district bond in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board listened Nov. 16 to school staff present initial ballot language that is expected to go to voters April 4, 2023. The language is for a $17.5 million bond issue for facility improvements that leaders say will require no increase in the tax levy amount currently paid. The current debt service property tax levy is $1.0905 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Holiday toy exhibit, programs at Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum

GLADSTONE — The weather may be chillier, but there's still time to head out to Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, for events. Now through Dec. 10, the last exhibit of the season "Holiday Toys" is on display. The museum is showing the annual display of vintage toys on loan from local collectors.
GLADSTONE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Candidates sought for Clay County Extension Council

Nominations are being accepted for the January 2023 election to the Clay County University of Missouri Extension Council. The University of Missouri Extension Council of Clay County is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. "The county extension council, comprised of elected and appointed citizens, is...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Local writer publishes 2 fantasy books

Marissa Mackay may not be on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list yet, but she tops the list at Vocational Services, Inc. VSI employs nearly 200 Northland residents with disabilities at three locations in Liberty and North Kansas City. These employees provide services to area companies and national corporations. They also boast dramatic individual accomplishments at work and at home. Mackay’s story may be one of the most dramatic.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Jewell honors Larry Holley in season opener

LIBERTY — Before the ball was even tipped a moment of gratitude, remembrance and pride was felt throughout the Mabee Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Although William Jewell lost to Emporia State 67-57, the spirit of Larry Holley was felt throughout the gymnasium. This was the first home game...
LIBERTY, MO

