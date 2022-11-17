Everything came together for Southmont boys basketball last season. A 19-7 overall record saw the Mounties win the a share of the Sagamore Conference title for the first time in school history and their first sectional title since 1994. That season is now behind them as South prepares now for a new season that sees the departure of it’s top two players from a season ago in Journal Review Player of the Year Avery Saunders and sharp-shooter Logan Oppy. Saunders averaged nearly 19 points a game and eight rebounds a season ago on 54% from the field. Oppy added another 13 a game and 40% from three.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO