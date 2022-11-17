Read full article on original website
Chargers working towards breakthrough season
LINDEN - North Montgomery’s boys’ basketball team is tired. Not physically tired, but rather tired of coming up short in the victory column. With just two wins in each of the last two seasons, the Chargers are optimistic they have what it will take to taste more victories this season.
Mustangs looking make noise in year two under Dean
Fountain Central boys basketball has found its coach. In the first year under Greg Dean the Mustangs won 14 games, their most since the 2014-15 season. FC even had perenial power Carroll (Flora) on the ropes in the sectional semi-final before falling 46-44. Carroll went 24-2 last year and fell in the Class 2A semi-finals. The talent is there for the Mustangs to make a run this season as FC returns it’s top five scorers from a year ago.
Athenians will re-tool with young squad
Crawfordsville boys basketball will look drastically different this season. The Athenians graduate all but one player (senior Cale Coursey) from a 17-6 team a year ago. The good news for Athenian fans? They bring up a junior varsity team that went 20-1 a season ago. While the varsity game is drastically different there’s reason to be optimistic about this year’s CHS team. Head coach David Pierce will enter his 13th season at the helm of the Athenians and talked about what the season might have in store.
Athenians turn to Keller for success
Crawfordsville wrestling has tabbed Aaron Keller as its next coach to lead the Athenians this season. As Keller prepares to lead the CHS porgram into a new era, he comes back to the CHS program with plenty of experience and a passion. That alone has allowed him to get his tenure off to a great start.
Chargers eager to return to pool
North Montgomery swimming looks to be on the rise. The Chargers are coming off another season of sening individuals to the IHSAA State Finals as a season ago they sent the relay team of seniors Maggie Michael and Gracen Schwabe along with Annabel Anderson and Brooklyn Kerns. The Chargers do lose a little leadership with Michael graduating along with Sydnee Turner, Lilly Wallace and Ida Rastreli.
Mounties to rely on returners for continued success
Everything came together for Southmont boys basketball last season. A 19-7 overall record saw the Mounties win the a share of the Sagamore Conference title for the first time in school history and their first sectional title since 1994. That season is now behind them as South prepares now for a new season that sees the departure of it’s top two players from a season ago in Journal Review Player of the Year Avery Saunders and sharp-shooter Logan Oppy. Saunders averaged nearly 19 points a game and eight rebounds a season ago on 54% from the field. Oppy added another 13 a game and 40% from three.
Charger wrestling looking for improvement under Kyle
North Montgomery wrestling coach Lincoln Kyle is realistic where the Charger program is at the beginning of the season. After several years of success, North Montgomery has been low on athletes. But, Kyle is optimistic with his present crop of grapplers. One reason for the excitement is the fact the...
Veatch’s career night leads Mounties past Athenians in SCC
CHS 7 5 2 4 - 18 Southmont (3-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 1-4 0-0 3, Kenzie Douglas 0-2 0-0 0, Olivia Gray 0-1 0-2 0, Chelsea Veatch 6-12 4-6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-5 0-0 2, DeLorean Mason 2-7 4-5 8, Chloe Jenkins 2-13 2-2 6; Totals 11-44 10-15 39.
Stars defense stifles Mounties in Classic title game
MVP: Lili Jones - WeBo. After a dominating win over county rival Crawfordsville on Friday night in the opening round of the 16th Sugar Creek Classic, Southmont looked to take home its second title in the last three seasons. However in order to do so the Mounties would have to prevent Western Boone from winning its 14th title as the Stars have dominated the tournament. Offensively the Mounties once again struggled to put any sort of rhythm together and it cost them as the Stars handily defeated the Mounties 36-21.
Stars back in SCC title game with win over Chargers
NM 2 4 6 9 - 21 Western Boone (4-1) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Lili Jones 3-9 0-2 9, 3-10 0-0 6, Carlie Pennington 5-10 1-1 11, Katheryn Rutherford 2-9 0-0 4, Ki'erra Koch 3-13 1-2 7, Emmy Roys 1-7 2-2 4; Totals 17-58 4-7 41. North Montgomery (2-4): Ella McManomy...
Little Giants close out Great Lakes Invitational with bounce back win
A tough Friday loss in its opening game of the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational did not slow the Wabash College basketball team on Saturday. The Little Giants capped off the eight-team event with a balanced 84-74 win over Maryville College (TN). “This one was an important one for us,” Head...
Kellena Gean Johnson
Kellena Gean Johnson, 69, passed in the afternoon of Nov. 3, 2022, at the place she resided for 13 years located in Crawfordsville. She was a very friendly and outgoing person and had three daughters (one is deceased from a brain tumor). Kellena lived in several different places including with her foster family, Westine and Clayton Wilson, from age 13-18 at which time she married Terry Lee Johnson. They were married for 10 years. After the divorce, she kept the same name Johnson for her kids.
Study celebrates Hoosier authors
The General Lew Wallace Study & Museum is hosting 24 regional authors for their sixth annual Lew Wallace Hoosier Author Fair during Downtown Party Night. The public is invited from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fusion 54 at 101 W. Main St. to meet Hoosier authors and celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Local Record: Nov. 19, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 1:03 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Knoll Court — 1:08 a.m. • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road — 2:34 a.m. •...
NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the municipal electric utility of the …
NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the municipal electric utility of the Town of Darlington, Indiana, under and pursuant to the Public Service Commission Act, as amended, and Commission Order in Cause No. 36835-S3, the following incremental changes in the Rate Adjustment factors by Rate Schedules: All Rates.
