DA’s Office not prosecuting Tulsa artist Scott Taylor for alleged sexual abuse

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is not prosecuting the case against Tulsa artist Scott Taylor for allegations of sexual abuse of his daughter.

Throughout the investigation, Taylor has maintained his innocence, even when other women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Many of them protested outside of Taylor’s art gallery on Cherry Street in midtown Tulsa.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying:

“After a review of the reports submitted to our office from the Tulsa Police Department, our office has declined to file charges in this matter. Certainly, given the nature of the allegations, if additional information is developed we would review and reconsider if warranted.”

On Thursday, Taylor declined an interview with FOX23 through his attorney Keith Flinn.

The District Attorney’s Office clarified that it has not received any police reports with charges from other women

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.