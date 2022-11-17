ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

DA’s Office not prosecuting Tulsa artist Scott Taylor for alleged sexual abuse

By Michele White, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qstbe_0jEnKTSC00

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is not prosecuting the case against Tulsa artist Scott Taylor for allegations of sexual abuse of his daughter.

Throughout the investigation, Taylor has maintained his innocence, even when other women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Many of them protested outside of Taylor’s art gallery on Cherry Street in midtown Tulsa.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying:

“After a review of the reports submitted to our office from the Tulsa Police Department, our office has declined to file charges in this matter. Certainly, given the nature of the allegations, if additional information is developed we would review and reconsider if warranted.”

On Thursday, Taylor declined an interview with FOX23 through his attorney Keith Flinn.

The District Attorney’s Office clarified that it has not received any police reports with charges from other women

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Missouri man pleads guilty using violence against witnesses with knowledge

TULSA, Okla. — Another person has pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from communicating with law enforcement about the kidnapping and murder of a Joplin, Missouri, woman, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Sapulpa police investigating homicide

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. Police said the homicide happened in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Stafford and said they were looking for him after the homicide happened. Police reported just before 2...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Health Dept.: RSV cases continue to rise

TULSA, Okla. — An El Reno teenager died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The Tulsa County Health Department (THD) said RSV cases continue to rise among children and older adults. Just last month, 13-year-old Daniel Maifield was enjoying teenage life and being what his family described as “adventurous.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy